Newport, RI

Second Public Meeting Slated on Prescott Hall Flooding

 3 days ago

NEWPORT, R.I. (WEDNESDAY, JUNE 15, 2022) – Newport’s Department of Utilities will be hosting an informational meeting in the Council Chambers at City Hall on Thursday, June 23rd at 6:30 p.m. to discuss the ongoing engineering study which seeks to address localized flooding that...

PAWTUCKET GROUNDBREAKING – JUNE 17TH – 12:00 PM

Pawtucket Announces Groundbreaking for Fire Station 1. PAWTUCKET- The City of Pawtucket has announced a groundbreaking ceremony for the Pawtucket Fire Station 1, which will be renovated, located along West Avenue. The Station will support Engine 1 once completed and support response in that area of the city and city-wide.
PAWTUCKET, RI
ABC6.com

Pawtucket celebrates beginning of fire station renovations

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — A groundbreaking ceremony Friday will mark the beginning of renovations for one of Pawtucket’s fire stations. City leaders and members of the fire department will attend the ceremony at 12 p.m. that will kick off construction of Pawtucket Fire Station 1 along West Avenue.
PAWTUCKET, RI
ABC6.com

New Rogers High School construction project set to begin

NEWPORT, R.I. (WLNE) — The construction of a new Rogers High School is set to begin in Newport. A ground breaking ceremony is scheduled for Friday morning. Gov. Dan McKee, along with some of Rhode Island’s congressional delegation and local leaders, will be in attendance. Last year, Sen....
NEWPORT, RI
ABC6.com

Cotrell Bridge will be closed for 90 days starting next month

WESTERLY, R.I. (WLNE) — The Westerly Police Department announced Friday that the Cotrell Bridge will be closed for 90 days. Construction on the bridge, which runs along Westerly and Bradford roads, will begin on July 5. The roadway is expected to open back up on October 3rd. Drivers will...
WESTERLY, RI
City
Newport, RI
Newport, RI
Government
ABC6.com

Department of Health recommends closing two beaches

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Health recommended to close two beaches for swimmers on Friday. The Department of Health said Conimicut Point Beach in Warwick and Spring Lake Beach in Burrillville have unsafe levels of bacteria. In addition, the department said they will monitor and...
WARWICK, RI
eastgreenwichnews.com

Voters Will Have Say on Local Pot Shops

There will be a referendum on cannabis stores in EG on the November ballot. The Town Council voted 5-0 Monday to place a referendum on the November ballot asking East Greenwich voters if they will allow the town to host marijuana stores. Gov. Dan McKee signed a bill into law in May making cannabis legal in Rhode Island. Initially, there will be 24 pot shops so it’s unclear that East Greenwich would even get one, but in the law, only those communities that specifically vote against having cannabis stores can exclude them. The Town Council decided residents should weigh in.
EAST GREENWICH, RI
reportertoday.com

Army Corps to Remove Waterfront Abandoned Bridge

"I am pleased to announce a major development in my ongoing effort to transform a vital part of the East Providence Waterfront District. In September of 2019 I introduced a council ordinance seeking the removal of abandoned piers and the abandoned India Point Railroad Bridge. The ordinance received unanimous passage from the City Council. The India Point Railroad Bridge was a swing bridge which spanned the Seekonk River, connecting the City of Providence, Rhode Island at India Point to the City of East Providence at Watchemoket. It was last used in 1974. The original structure was a covered bridge built in 1835 for the Boston and Providence Railroad. After its closing, the United States Coast Guard eventually determined the bridge to be a navigational hazard. The City of Providence had ownership at one point but turned it over to the Federal Government. Many plans and years of discussion fell through and the rusting, dangerous remnants of this structure remained an eyesore and navigational hazard, keeping pleasure & business watercraft away from the East Providence side of the river.
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Governor McKee, RIHousing Announce Historic $80M Investment for Affordable Housing Across Rhode Island

EAST PROVIDENCE, RI – Governor Dan McKee today joined with Rhode Island Housing to announce a historic investment of more than $80 million to create and preserve more than 875 homes across the state. Of these, over 800 will be affordable units. Through a combination of state and federal resources, including $15 million from the McKee Administration’s RI Rebounds initiative and $10 million from the Housing Production Fund, these developments are investments to strengthen communities and support over 1,200 jobs.
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI
Block Island Times

Frank DiBiase III of The Atwells Group appointed to 2022 RIHA Board of Directors

The Rhode Island Hospitality Association (RIHA) is proud to announce the appointment of Block Island resident Frank DiBiase III to its 2022 Board of Directors. DiBiase is a business development representative and food and beverage director for The Atwells Group, which includes three successful restaurants in Providence and two resorts on Block Island: the historic Spring House Hotel, where he leads the management team, and the more modern Inn at Spring House.
BUSINESS
Valley Breeze

Investing in Front Street

LINCOLN – A long-vacant space on Front Street in Lincoln is on the cusp of rejuvenation. Wally Musto sees the renovation of 149 Front St. as part of a larger effort to revitalize that area of town. His company is in the process of purchasing the single-story brick building,...
LINCOLN, RI
News Break
Politics
ABC6.com

Lawsuit in the works over recently passed high-capacity magazine ban

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A Providence law firm is looking at challenging the recently passed high-capacity magazine ban that passed the General Assembly Tuesday. The firm Kelly, Souza and Parameter Law firm said they are “planning to file suit on behalf of our clients” once the bill is signed, according to attorney Dane Ardente.
PROVIDENCE, RI
WPRI

Eye on RI: festivals & flower shows!

Ashley Erling brings us “Eye on RI” featuring local events and attractions!. PrideFest- Rhode Island’s Annual PrideFest Celebration & Illuminated Night Parade will be held in beautiful Downtown Providence on Saturday, June 18, 2022. Beginning at noon gates open at the new Providence Innovation District Park with access to over 250 nonprofit organizations, businesses, and food vendors. Venture down to our main stage, providing entertainment for festival-goers all day with a variety of local, regional, and national acts.
PROVIDENCE, RI
westobserver.com

What it was like to dine with Buddy Cianci at the Old Canteen in Providence

Explore the new section: Food & Dining in Rhode Island. This was an important moment early in my journalism career because I was meeting the two men who had been mayor of Providence for nearly three decades between 1975 and 2002: Joe Paolino and of course, the infamous Vincent A. “Buddy” Cianci Jr., who was enjoying a post-prison renaissance as the host of a popular talk show on the radio.
PROVIDENCE, RI
iheart.com

Traffic Cams Coming To Portsmouth In Trial Program

Another Rhode Island municipality is adding Flock safety cameras, which are license plate-reading systems. Providence and several suburban cities have the cameras in place to catch criminals. The Portsmouth Town Council voted 5-to-1 in approval of a one-year pilot program. Local authorities have said this year that the plate readers...
PORTSMOUTH, RI
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bristol, Kent, Newport, Providence, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-17 14:51:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-17 15:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Bristol; Kent; Newport; Providence; Washington The National Weather Service in Boston/Norton has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Windham County in northern Connecticut South central Bristol County in southeastern Massachusetts Northeastern Washington County in Rhode Island Newport County in Rhode Island Kent County in Rhode Island Southwestern Providence County in Rhode Island Southeastern Bristol County in Rhode Island * Until 330 PM EDT. * At 250 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Coventry, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include New Bedford, Fall River, Warwick, Cranston, Coventry, Dartmouth, South Kingstown, West Warwick, North Kingstown, Newport, Bristol, Plainfield, Portsmouth, Barrington, Middletown, Narragansett, Tiverton, Westport, East Greenwich and Warren. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BRISTOL COUNTY, RI

