Education

Distance education strategies to improve learning during the COVID-19 pandemic

Nature.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA randomized controlled trial of approximately 4,500 households in Botswana during the COVID-19 pandemic was conducted to investigate the effectiveness of using low-tech learning interventions during school closures. A simple combination of phone tutoring and SMS messages substantially improved learning in primary school children in a cost-effective manner. The...

www.nature.com

Nature.com

A randomized controlled trial to test financial incentives for COVID-19 vaccination in Ghana

To the Editor - Achieving high levels of vaccine uptake across Africa will be critical to achieving global COVID-19 vaccination. Cash incentives have been proposed as a way to improve the efficiency and equity of the roll-out in Africa1. While there is a large body of experimental evidence suggesting that financial incentives can promote healthcare use2, studies on the promotion of COVID-19 vaccination uptake from high-income countries have had mixed results. Large randomized controlled trials (RCTs) of financial incentives in Sweden and the USA have produced conflicting results about their effect on the uptake of COVID-19 vaccines3,4.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

Relating SARS-CoV-2 variants using cellular automata imaging

We classify the main variants of the SARS-CoV-2 virus representing a given biological sequence coded as a symbolic digital sequence and by its evolution by a cellular automata with a properly chosen rule. The spike protein, common to all variants of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, is then by the picture of the cellular automaton evolution yielding a visible representation of important features of the protein. We use information theory Hamming distance between different stages of the evolution of the cellular automaton for seven variants relative to the original Wuhan/China virus. We show that our approach allows to classify and group variants with common ancestors and same mutations. Although being a simpler method, it can be used as an alternative for building phylogenetic trees.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Nature.com

Rapid evaluation of COVID-19 vaccine effectiveness against symptomatic infection with SARS-CoV-2 variants by analysis of genetic distance

Timely evaluation of the protective effects of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccines against severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) variants of concern is urgently needed to inform pandemic control planning. Based on 78 vaccine efficacy or effectiveness (VE) data from 49 studies and 1,984,241 SARS-CoV-2 sequences collected from 31 regions, we analyzed the relationship between genetic distance (GD) of circulating viruses against the vaccine strain and VE against symptomatic infection. We found that the GD of the receptor-binding domain of the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein is highly predictive of vaccine protection and accounted for 86.3% (P"‰="‰0.038) of the VE change in a vaccine platform-based mixed-effects model and 87.9% (P"‰="‰0.006) in a manufacturer-based model. We applied the VE-GD model to predict protection mediated by existing vaccines against new genetic variants and validated the results by published real-world and clinical trial data, finding high concordance of predicted VE with observed VE. We estimated the VE against the Delta variant to be 82.8% (95% prediction interval: 68.7"“96.0) using the mRNA vaccine platform, closely matching the reported VE of 83.0% from an observational study. Among the four sublineages of Omicron, the predicted VE varied between 11.9% and 33.3%, with the highest VE predicted against BA.1 and the lowest against BA.2, using the mRNA vaccine platform. The VE-GD framework enables predictions of vaccine protection in real time and offers a rapid evaluation method against novel variants that may inform vaccine deployment and public health responses.
SCIENCE
sciencealert.com

Astronomers in China Claim Possible Detection of 'Extraterrestrial Civilizations'

China is claiming that its enormous "Sky Eye" telescope may have picked up trace signals from a distant alien civilization, according to a recently posted and subsequently deleted report by Chinese scientists. Astronomers at Beijing Normal University have discovered "several cases of possible technological traces and extraterrestrial civilizations from outside...
ASTRONOMY
Nature.com

Does the Danish version of the Spinal Cord Lesion-related Coping Strategies Questionnaire measure what we think it measures? A triangulated mixed-methods validation approach

Triangulated mixed-methods validation study. To validate the Danish version of the Spinal Cord Lesion-related Coping Strategies Questionnaire (SCL-CSQ). Participants were invited via a patient organization and its specialized hospital. Eligibility criteria were having a spinal cord injury (SCI), being 18 years or older, and able to understand and respond in Danish. Quantitative data were collected to determine internal consistency and criterion validity of the three subscales of SCL-CSQ, i.e., acceptance, fighting spirit, and social reliance. The Three-Step Test-Interview approach was employed to determine whether items measured what they were intended to measure (i.e., construct validity based on response processes).
HEALTH
Nature.com

Evidence of multidimensional gender inequality in energy services from a large-scale household survey in India

Energy access delivers broad socio-economic benefits, but few studies have examined how benefits are allocated within the household. Here we conduct a large-scale survey with 4,624 respondents across six Indian states to provide results on intra-household differences across multiple outcome dimensions of energy service, including knowledge, satisfaction, utilization and opinion. Using a Women's Empowerment Index (WEI) to measure household-level gender equality, we find that women in low-WEI households are less aware of energy services and use less electricity than their spouses. This awareness gap manifests in differences in satisfaction, as women in higher-WEI households show more concern with energy services and fuel sources. Overall, these results signify that the 'one-size-fits-all' approach of providing energy access may not effectively meet the goal of sustainable energy for all. Bridging the gender gap through targeted information and learning campaigns that empower and educate women could unlock additional support for sustainable energy policies.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Technical report: an online international weight control registry to inform precision approaches to healthy weight management

International Journal of Obesity (2022)Cite this article. Personalizing approaches to prevention and treatment of obesity will be a crucial aspect of precision health initiatives. However, in considering individual susceptibility to obesity, much remains to be learned about how to support healthy weight management in different population subgroups, environments and geographical locations.
WEIGHT LOSS
Nature.com

Retraction Note: Human blood type influences the host-seeking behavior and fecundity of the Asian malaria vector Anopheles stephensi

Retraction of: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-03765-z, published online 21 December 2021. The Authors have retracted this Article. After publication, concerns were raised about overlaps with a previously-published article by the research group of two contributing authors, Khan and Ahmad1. Specifically, Figs.Â 2, 3, 5, 7 and 8b overlap with Figs.Â 4, 5, 2, 6 and 7 in1 respectively. A review of images and data presented in these figures identified errors and discrepancies that could not be resolved and, therefore, authors have lost confidence in the integrity of the data.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Directly wireless communication of human minds via mind-controlled programming metasurface

An concept of electromagnetic brain-computer-metasurface (EBCM), and remotely mindcontrolled metasurface (RMCM) via brainwaves is reported in eLight. Rather than DC voltage from power supply or AC voltages from signal generators, such metasurfaces are controlled by brainwaves collected in real time and can transmit information wirelessly between human brains. Such platforms can lead to a promising approach for the service of disabled people.
TECHNOLOGY
Nature.com

Remote virtual reality as a tool for increasing external validity

Despite increased attention to the reliability of behavioural research, efficient solutions for conducting more representative studies are lacking. Remote virtual reality offers a promising way forward by enabling researchers to study representative behaviours in large samples and diverse settings over time, without sacrificing experimental control. Many roadblocks stand in the...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Site-selective, stereocontrolled glycosylation of minimally protected sugars

We are providing an unedited version of this manuscript to give early access to its findings. Before final publication, the manuscript will undergo further editing. Please note there may be errors present which affect the content, and all legal disclaimers apply. The identification of general and efficient methods for the...
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Author Correction: Epigenetic regulation of BAF60A determines efficiency of miniature swine iPSC generation

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-12919-6, published online 31 May 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in the Materials and methods, under the subheading 'Generation of iPSCs and determination of reprogramming efficiency',. "For the generation of miniature pig iPSCs, 106 fibroblasts at P3 were transfected with 4...
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

How to establish robust brain"“behavior relationships without thousands of individuals

Can studying individual differences in brain structure and function reveal individual differences in behavior? Analyses of MRI data from nearly 50,000 individuals may suggest that the possibility is fleeting. Although sample size is important for brain-based prediction, researchers can take other steps to build better biomarkers. These include testing model generalizability across people, datasets, and time points and maximizing model robustness by optimizing brain data acquisition, behavioral measures, and prediction approaches.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Predictive factors of responsiveness to a body weight reduction program in Prader"“Willi patients at 6Â years of follow"‘up

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-09096-x, Published online 25 March 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in the Funding section. "This research was funded by Progetti di Ricerca Corrente, Istituto Auxologico Italiano IRCCS, Milan, Italy (research project code: 01C123, acronym: Mebascocopws).". The original Article has been corrected.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Limited and unlimited wants examined

Always aspiring for more is a side of human nature that does not accord well with sustainable resource use. However, recent results show that this facet of human nature may not be as typical as previously assumed, potentially opening up a more sustainable and just future for humanity. Over time,...
SWEDEN
Nature.com

Social capital building interventions and self-reported post-disaster recovery in Ofunato, Japan

Evidence shows that communal resources, cohesion, and social infrastructure can mitigate shocks and enhance resilience. However, we know less about how specific social capital building interventions facilitate recovery in post-disaster environments. Using a survey of over 1000 residents of Ofunato, Japan after the 2011 Tohoku earthquake and tsunami, this study demonstrates that the individuals who actively participated in a community center-created for and led by neighborhood elders-reported higher levels of family and neighborhood recovery than similar individuals who did not participate. Results from ordinal logistic regression analyses, propensity score matching (PSM) and coarsened exact matching (CEM) show arguably stronger causal links between bottom-up, microlocal programs to boost connections in post-disaster areas and post-disaster outcomes. Community-based programs that strengthen social ties even among elderly residents can measurably improve their recoveries.
ASIA

