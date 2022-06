The Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase 2022 has revealed the fifth and final class coming to Diablo IV - the Necromancer. Necromancers - a layman's term for the Priests of Rathma - are treated with enormous levels of suspicion by the general populace. I mean, that sort of makes sense, but it's the Necromancers' eerie pragmatism and neutrality towards death that is the most unsettling. In the trailer, the character raises the undead to use as soldiers against their enemies, as well as exploding some corpses, enchanting with blood, and looking absolutely amazing bathed in the green light of their magic.

