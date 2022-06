Following exponential apartment demand and growth, Luxury Living Chicago Realty has announced recent promotions and the addition of 25 new team members. Propelling the firm’s growth are suburban marketing and leasing assignments, renewal management, and multifamily development. LLCR has approached new leasing assignments in the suburbs with the same professionalism and strategy employed across 50 previous leasing assignments throughout downtown Chicago. With three projects over 50 percent leased at the highest rents in the suburbs, LLCR expects future suburban marketing and leasing assignments.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO