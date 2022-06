JieData, a leading provider of professional on-chain data analytics from Singapore, has announced its expansion into the international markets. Jerry Lee, founder and CEO of JieData, said, “Our team of data analysts has worked intensively for the past several years to launch a product that offers superior functions and a large set of data while also being very user-friendly. We just want to be the best in the field, and that has to be our benchmark.”

