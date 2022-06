Livingston County motorists can expect to encounter some delays this weekend if traveling along the I-96 Flex Route corridor. The Michigan Department of Transportation advises that westbound I-96 will be down to one lane from I-275 to Wixom Road from roughly 6am to 5pm Saturday. It’s needed so crews can place new pavement markings along I-96, to get ready for the next stage of work.

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO