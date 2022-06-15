ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

Video: Did Jiri Prochazka win the belt at UFC 275, or did Glover Teixeira lose it?

By MMA Junkie Staff
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
In every MMA fights outside of a draw or a no contest, there is a winner and there is a loser.

At UFC 275, Jiri Prochazka was the winner and with that win came a shiny gold belt. Glover Teixeira, meanwhile, came up short. He was the loser, despite being seconds away from victory when Prochazka submitted him late in Round 5.

The finish came after mistakes from both men, including a questionable choice by Teixeira to pull for a guillotine choke on a visibly stunned Prochazka. Once on the canvas, both men were in control, until Prochazka snatched an awkward-yet-successful, fight-ending rear-naked choke.

So did Prochazka win or did Teixeira lose? OK, you’re probably thinking both of these things are true. They are – but are they equal? Which was more of a factor?

Our “Spinning Back Clique” panel of Brian “Goze” Garcia, Matthew Wells, and Danny Segura broke it down with host “Gorgeous” George Garcia. Check out their discussion in the video above, and don’t miss the full episode below.

