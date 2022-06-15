ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ypsilanti, MI

PUBLIC NOTICE: Human Relations Commission Special Meeting

cityofypsilanti.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHUMAN RELATIONS COMMISSION – HYBRID IN-PERSON/VIRTUAL MEETING. The Ypsilanti Human Relations Commission will hold A Hybrid in-person/Virtual Special Meeting on Wednesday June 22, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. The ability to meet completely virtual ended on December 31, 2021. However, in order to maintain safety, the City of Ypsilanti...

cityofypsilanti.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cityofypsilanti.com

PUBLIC NOTICE: August 2nd Primary Election Public Accuracy Test

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Public Accuracy Test of optical scan voting tabulators, equipment, and accessible voting devices for the August 2, 2022 Primary Election has been scheduled for June 20, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. in the Ypsilanti City Council Chambers located at One South Huron Street, Ypsilanti, Michigan.
YPSILANTI, MI
cityofypsilanti.com

PUBLIC NOTICE: Simple Recycling Resumed by Appointment

Simple Recycling service resumed by appointment only. The City of Ypsilanti is pleased to announce its partnership with Simple Recycling has resumed. The curbside recycling program provides the Ypsilanti community with a free and easy way to dispose clothing and household items. The Simple Recycling program originally kicked off in October 2015.
YPSILANTI, MI
HometownLife.com

Westland council adopts city's first three-year budget

On June 6, the Westland City Council unanimously approved a three-year budget proposal for fiscal years 2022-23, 2023-24 and 2024-25 presented by Mayor William Wild. The budget proposal preserves a "rainy day" fund balance of roughly $6.7 million. "Coming out of the pandemic, the city is only utilizing less than...
WESTLAND, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Ypsilanti, MI
Government
City
Ypsilanti, MI
Local
Michigan Government
WLNS

Jackson holds panel to improve police, community ties

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – Law enforcement leaders in Jackson sat side-by-side with community activists like Tasha Carter. The goal? Listen and share ideas in hopes of improving the relationship between the black community and police. “Every aspect of the black life experience, there is a disparity. Until we acknowledge that there is a problem, we […]
JACKSON, MI
The Oakland Press

Golden years: Oakland County cities join age-friendly network

Four of eight Michigan cities that have joined a network to help older residents live well are in Oakland County. Auburn Hills, Novi, Royal Oak and Southfield have joined the Age-Friendly network through the American Association of Retired Persons, according to a release from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

Tudor Dixon gets Michigan Chamber of Commerce's endorsement in GOP primary

Lansing — The Michigan Chamber of Commerce announced Thursday it's endorsing conservative commentator and businesswoman Tudor Dixon in the Republican primary race for governor. The chamber's decision provided another prominent backer for Dixon, a first-time candidate from Norton Shores, who's also supported by west Michigan's DeVos family and Right...
MICHIGAN STATE
annarborobserver.com

Ypsilanti’s 2nd Annual Juneteenth Celebration

Celebration of the anniversary of the first reading in Texas of the Emancipation Proclamation, on June 19, 1865—more than 2 years after it was signed by President Lincoln. Ceremony for the honorary renaming of S. Ferris St. to BLM Blvd. (10 a.m.). Kids bike decoration (11 a.m.) followed by a participatory “community processional” (noon). Live music: hip-hop and R&B singer Kenyatta Rashon (4 p.m.), the funk group Dames Brown (5 p.m.), veteran local jazz guitarist John E. Lawrence (6 p.m.). Closing dance party at 7 p.m. Also, kids activities TBA (11 a.m.–4 p.m.). Followed on June 19 (1:30–4 p.m.) by a worship and gospel celebration (4 p.m.). 11 a.m.–7 p.m., In the parking lot behind Puffer Reds, 113 W. Michigan Ave., Ypsilanti. bit.ly/YpsilantiJUNETEENTHCelebration.
YPSILANTI, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Notice#Council
The Detroit Free Press

Statewide rent aid program will stop taking new applications June 30. What to know.

A statewide program to help families catch up on rent payments and avoid eviction will stop taking new applications after the end of the month.  City officials encouraged Detroiters to apply for the COVID-19 Emergency Rental Assistance program — also known as CERA — before a June 30 deadline and broadly outlined resources available for residents after the...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Detroit City Officials Urge Renters To Apply For COVID Relief Aid Before June 30 Deadline

(CBS DETROIT) — City leaders are urging renters to apply for COVID Emergency Rental Assistance (CERA). before the June 30 deadline. Duggan will also join city partners at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday to outline ways the city is helping renters who are facing eviction. According to the Michigan State Housing Development Authority, the CERA program will stop taking applications at 9 p.m. on June 30. Applications that are submitted on June 30 will still be processed after that date. For more information on the program and to apply, visit michigan.gov/mshda/rental/cera. Who is eligible? CERA serves renter households that have incomes less than 80% of Area Median Income (AMI) who meet the following conditions: Individual(s) in the household has qualified for unemployment benefits or has experienced a reduction in household income, incurred significant costs, or has experienced other financial hardship due directly or indirectly to the coronavirus outbreak; and Individual(s) in the household can demonstrate a risk of experiencing homelessness or housing instability by being past due on rent. As of Wednesday, MSHDA received more than 267,000 applications across the state. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan GOP lawmakers want AG to investigate debunked claims in '2,000 mules'

A cohort of 17 Michigan House Republican lawmakers asked Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel on Wednesday to launch criminal investigations into Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, her staff and others in relation to inaccurate allegations of voter fraud raised in the discredited film "2,000 mules."  "As the top legal officer in the State of Michigan, you are tasked with the enforcement of our state’s laws. You have a statutory obligation to investigate reported violations of the law and we...
MICHIGAN STATE
HometownLife.com

Planning commissioners gives thumbs down to controversial apartment plan at Wonderland Village in Livonia

It's fair to say the Livonia Planning Commission doesn't like the idea of apartments going in at Wonderland Village. First, the commission recommended denial of a rezoning of the vacant lot west of Walmart at the shopping center at Plymouth and Middlebelt roads. The most recent decision? Recommending denial of the site plan for the development, made at its June 7 meeting.
LIVONIA, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Ann Arbor developer giving away 200 trees at groundbreaking event

ANN ARBOR, MI — The development team behind a solar-powered neighborhood coming to Ann Arbor is hosting a groundbreaking ceremony and inviting the community. Site work has begun for the Veridian development next to County Farm Park off Platt Road, said Thrive Collaborative’s Matt Grocoff, and now a ceremonial groundbreaking event is planned from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 18.
ANN ARBOR, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy