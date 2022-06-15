PUBLIC NOTICE: Human Relations Commission Special Meeting
HUMAN RELATIONS COMMISSION – HYBRID IN-PERSON/VIRTUAL MEETING. The Ypsilanti Human Relations Commission will hold A Hybrid in-person/Virtual Special Meeting on Wednesday June 22, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. The ability to meet completely virtual ended on December 31, 2021. However, in order to maintain safety, the City of Ypsilanti...
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Public Accuracy Test of optical scan voting tabulators, equipment, and accessible voting devices for the August 2, 2022 Primary Election has been scheduled for June 20, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. in the Ypsilanti City Council Chambers located at One South Huron Street, Ypsilanti, Michigan.
Simple Recycling service resumed by appointment only. The City of Ypsilanti is pleased to announce its partnership with Simple Recycling has resumed. The curbside recycling program provides the Ypsilanti community with a free and easy way to dispose clothing and household items. The Simple Recycling program originally kicked off in October 2015.
On June 6, the Westland City Council unanimously approved a three-year budget proposal for fiscal years 2022-23, 2023-24 and 2024-25 presented by Mayor William Wild. The budget proposal preserves a "rainy day" fund balance of roughly $6.7 million. "Coming out of the pandemic, the city is only utilizing less than...
ANN ARBOR, MI - The COVID-19 pandemic impacted Ann Arbor Public Schools’ ability to project its budget expenses in the past school year, said Superintendent Jeanice Swift, including a $5 million increase in how much the district paid substitute teachers. Swift and District Finance Director Jill Minnick provided insight...
JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – Law enforcement leaders in Jackson sat side-by-side with community activists like Tasha Carter. The goal? Listen and share ideas in hopes of improving the relationship between the black community and police. “Every aspect of the black life experience, there is a disparity. Until we acknowledge that there is a problem, we […]
Four of eight Michigan cities that have joined a network to help older residents live well are in Oakland County. Auburn Hills, Novi, Royal Oak and Southfield have joined the Age-Friendly network through the American Association of Retired Persons, according to a release from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.
Lansing — The Michigan Chamber of Commerce announced Thursday it's endorsing conservative commentator and businesswoman Tudor Dixon in the Republican primary race for governor. The chamber's decision provided another prominent backer for Dixon, a first-time candidate from Norton Shores, who's also supported by west Michigan's DeVos family and Right...
Celebration of the anniversary of the first reading in Texas of the Emancipation Proclamation, on June 19, 1865—more than 2 years after it was signed by President Lincoln. Ceremony for the honorary renaming of S. Ferris St. to BLM Blvd. (10 a.m.). Kids bike decoration (11 a.m.) followed by a participatory “community processional” (noon). Live music: hip-hop and R&B singer Kenyatta Rashon (4 p.m.), the funk group Dames Brown (5 p.m.), veteran local jazz guitarist John E. Lawrence (6 p.m.). Closing dance party at 7 p.m. Also, kids activities TBA (11 a.m.–4 p.m.). Followed on June 19 (1:30–4 p.m.) by a worship and gospel celebration (4 p.m.). 11 a.m.–7 p.m., In the parking lot behind Puffer Reds, 113 W. Michigan Ave., Ypsilanti. bit.ly/YpsilantiJUNETEENTHCelebration.
A statewide program to help families catch up on rent payments and avoid eviction will stop taking new applications after the end of the month.
City officials encouraged Detroiters to apply for the COVID-19 Emergency Rental Assistance program — also known as CERA — before a June 30 deadline and broadly outlined resources available for residents after the...
WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Warren man is accused of collecting the fake signatures that cost five GOP candidates their place on the ballot for Michigan governor. Police raided the home of 35-year-old Shawn Wilmoth on Friday. "They went into this house, they brought the guy out, sat him...
ANN ARBOR, MI - The Grove at Veridian, the 50-unit affordable component to a planned sustainability-focused housing development in Ann Arbor, got a $1.5-million boost in the form of state tax credits, and is slated to begin construction in 2023, according to a news release from nonprofit developer Avalon Housing.
ANN ARBOR, MI - An investigation has found an Ann Arbor Public Schools student’s claim that she and other Black students at Pioneer High School faced a racially hostile environment were not corroborated or did not meet the legal standard for a racially hostile environment for Black students. The...
A cohort of 17 Michigan House Republican lawmakers asked Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel on Wednesday to launch criminal investigations into Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, her staff and others in relation to inaccurate allegations of voter fraud raised in the discredited film "2,000 mules."
"As the top legal officer in the State of Michigan, you are tasked with the enforcement of our state’s laws. You have a statutory obligation to investigate reported violations of the law and we...
It's fair to say the Livonia Planning Commission doesn't like the idea of apartments going in at Wonderland Village. First, the commission recommended denial of a rezoning of the vacant lot west of Walmart at the shopping center at Plymouth and Middlebelt roads. The most recent decision? Recommending denial of the site plan for the development, made at its June 7 meeting.
YPSILANTI, MI - The latest round of traffic restrictions for a significant road project in Ypsilanti will shutter two Huron Street ramps to I-94 “at least through August,” beginning Monday, June 20. The two interstate on-ramps — one from northbound Huron Street to I-94 West and the other...
ANN ARBOR, MI — The development team behind a solar-powered neighborhood coming to Ann Arbor is hosting a groundbreaking ceremony and inviting the community. Site work has begun for the Veridian development next to County Farm Park off Platt Road, said Thrive Collaborative’s Matt Grocoff, and now a ceremonial groundbreaking event is planned from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 18.
A Michigan attorney general is facing criticism after she suggested that there should be “a drag queen for every school.”. Attorney General Dana Nessel made the comments during a civil rights summit in Lansing, Michigan, on Wednesday. Nessel is the first openly gay person voted into statewide office in...
With an excessive heat warning in effect in Detroit, residents at the storied Jeffersonian high-rise apartment building are without a functioning air conditioning system. Building management recommended they find alternative housing for at least Wednesday and Thursday. Hayman Co., which manages the building, notified tenants on Tuesday. The notice, reviewed...
