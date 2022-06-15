ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Virginia lands LEGO factory in suburban Richmond

By The Associated Press
KEYT
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHESTERFIELD, Va. (AP) — Global toy manufacturer the LEGO Group plans to invest more than $1 billion to build a factory...

keyt.com

KEYT

Police: Gun fired at Virginia mall, no injuries reported

McLEAN, Va. (AP) — Police say a gun was fired when a fight broke out at a northern Virginia mall, but no injuries were reported and there was no active shooter situation. Fairfax County police tweeted that officers were called Saturday afternoon to Tysons Corner Center for a report of shots fired. Police say a fight had broken out and one man displayed a gun and fired. Officers began clearing the mall to make sure no suspects were still present and were helping people who were sheltering in place. Police asked people who were sheltering to stay in place until officers came to them. The center is a prominent mall near the nation’s capital.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
KEYT

Mississippi school booster club raffles guns as fundraiser

GULFPORT, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi high school booster group has launched what a school safety group calls a “highly inappropriate” fundraiser to pay for a band trip to Florida. The fundraiser — “30 guns in 30 days” — awards a gun or other weapon every day for a month. Proceeds will help send the West Harrison High School band on the trip. Raffle organizer Janean Murphy declined an interview with The Sun Herald. A statement said the raffle was put together “by a group of like minded people.” A school safety Facebook group says it’s inappropriate in light of the shooting that killed 19 children and two adults in Uvalde, Texas.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
KEYT

Freedom riders’ 1947 convictions vacated in North Carolina

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (AP) — Legendary civil rights leader Bayard Rustin and three other men had their convictions vacated posthumously. They were sentenced to work on a chain gang in North Carolina after launching the first of the “freedom rides” to challenge Jim Crow laws, which mandated segregation on buses. Friday’s ceremony vacating their convictions took place at the Orange County Courthouse in Hillsborough. Rustin was a pioneer of the civil rights movement and an adviser to the late Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. He was instrumental in organizing the 1963 March on Washington.
HILLSBOROUGH, NC
KEYT

Ex-legislator advances to Alaska’s special US House election

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Democrat Mary Peltola has joined Republicans Sarah Palin and Nick Begich and independent Al Gross in advancing to an August special election for Alaska’s only U.S. House seat. They have emerged from a field of 48 candidates in last Saturday’s special primary for the seat left vacant by the death of Republican Rep. Don Young in March. Young had held the seat for 49 years. Peltola advanced as state elections officials announced more results on Friday. Peltola was one of six Democrats in the race. The winner of the August special election will serve the rest of Young’s term, which ends in January.
ALASKA STATE
KEYT

Race for Alaska’s US House seat taking shape

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The race for Alaska’s U.S. House seat is taking shape. Republican Sarah Palin is seeking a return to elected office 13 years after she resigned as governor. Two of her rivals, Republican Nick Begich and independent Al Gross, are trying to paint her run as unserious and self-serving. The fourth candidate running, Democrat Mary Peltola, says negative campaigning is one of the most unsavory parts of U.S. politics. Palin, Begich, Gross and Peltola, in that order, were the top vote-getters in last week’s special primary. They will compete in a special election set for Aug. 16 that will feature ranked choice voting.
ALASKA STATE
KEYT

Florida only state not preordering toddler COVID-19 vaccines

MIAMI (AP) — Florida is the only state that hasn’t preordered COVID-19 vaccines for toddlers in anticipation of their final approval by the federal government. Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis said Thursday that he won’t facilitate their distribution but that the shots will be available to people who want them.
FLORIDA STATE
KEYT

Building anger in rural New Mexico erupts in election crisis

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Behind the raw public frustration and anger over election security that has played out this week in New Mexico was a hint of something deeper — a growing divide between the state’s Democratic power structure and conservative rural residents who feel their way of life is under attack. In the state’s vast, rural stretches, frustration over voting and political representation has been building for years. Residents have felt marginalized and overrun by government decisions that have placed limits on their livelihoods. Tensions have been mounting for years as Democrats in New Mexico have consolidated control over every statewide office and the Supreme Court.
ELECTIONS
KEYT

Friday morning forecast June 17th

Temperatures are cooling abruptly Friday, putting the region slightly below average. The coast will be back in the 60s to low 70s, and inland in the 70s. An upper low to the north is reaching California and onshore flow is increasing. The day will start out with a deeper marine layer, which will stubbornly sit on beach areas.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KEYT

GOP candidates undeterred after rival wins Trump endorsement

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky gubernatorial hopeful Ryan Quarles is doubling down on his grassroots Republican strategy. And Kelly Craft is hinting anew at her own continuing interest in Kentucky’s top political job. They sounded undeterred Friday — a day after Donald Trump shook up the 2023 campaign by endorsing Attorney General Daniel Cameron. The thunderbolt announcement came 11 months before the state’s primary. GOP voters will select a nominee to challenge Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear. Trump’s endorsement is seen as a boost for Cameron. The first-term attorney general is seeking support from a Republican base viewed as still loyal to the ex-president.
FRANKFORT, KY

