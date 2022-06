Katherine Schwarzenegger is offering the world a glimpse of her and Chris Pratt's second baby, nearly two months after she was born. Schwarzenegger took to Instagram on Saturday and posted a series of phots from the months of May and June, and two of those photos included their newborn daughter, Eloise Christina. In the post's cover photo, the doting mother's sitting on the couch and carrying Eloise, whose tiny hand peaks out of her yellow blanket.

