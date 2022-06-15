ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pre-existing antibody levels negatively correlate with antibody titers after a single dose of BBV152 vaccination

By Suman Das
Nature.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany adults in India have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine with or without a prior history SARS-CoV-2 infection. However, there is limited information on the effect of prior immunity on antibody response upon vaccination in India. As immunization of individuals continues, we aimed to assess whether pre-existing antibodies...

www.nature.com

Nature.com

A randomized controlled trial to test financial incentives for COVID-19 vaccination in Ghana

To the Editor - Achieving high levels of vaccine uptake across Africa will be critical to achieving global COVID-19 vaccination. Cash incentives have been proposed as a way to improve the efficiency and equity of the roll-out in Africa1. While there is a large body of experimental evidence suggesting that financial incentives can promote healthcare use2, studies on the promotion of COVID-19 vaccination uptake from high-income countries have had mixed results. Large randomized controlled trials (RCTs) of financial incentives in Sweden and the USA have produced conflicting results about their effect on the uptake of COVID-19 vaccines3,4.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

In-vitro antiproliferative efficacy of Abrus precatorius seed extracts on cervical carcinoma

Abrus precatorius is a tropical medicinal plant with multiple medicinal benefits whose seeds have not yet been studied against cervicalÂ cancer. Herein, we have assessed the antioxidant and antiproliferative properties of seed extracts (ethyl acetate and 70% ethanol) prepared from Soxhlet and Maceration extraction methods against Hep2C and HeLa Cells. We observed that the APE (Sox) extract had a significantly higher total flavonoid content, APA (Mac) extract had a high total phenolic content, and APA (Sox) extract had a high total tannin content. Further, HPLC analysis of extracts revealed the presence of tannic acid and rutin. Moreover, APA (Sox) exhibited the highest free radical scavenging activity. APE (Mac) had the best antiproliferative activity against Hep2C cells, while APA (Sox) had the best antiproliferative activity against HeLa cells. In Hep2C cells, APE (Mac) extract revealed the highest SOD, catalase activity, GSH content, and the lowest MDA content, whereas APA (Mac) extract demonstrated the highest GST activity. In HeLa cells, APA (Sox) extract showed the highest SOD, GST activity, GSH content, and the least MDA content, whereas APA (Mac) extract showed the highest catalase activity. Lastly, docking results suggested maximum binding affinity of tannic acid with HER2 and GCR receptors. This study provides evidence thatÂ A. precatorius seedÂ extracts possess promising bioactive compounds with probable anticancer and antioxidant properties against cervical cancer for restricting tumor growth.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Relative risk for CVT up after AZD1222 COVID-19 vaccine

The relative rates of hospital contacts for coagulation disorder and cerebrovascular disease are increased after AZD1222 COVID-19 vaccination, particularly for thrombocytopenia and cerebral venous thrombosis, according to a study published online June 14 in JAMA Network Open. Jacob Dag Berild, M.D., from the Norwegian Institute of Public Health in Oslo,...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Nature.com

Daisaikoto improves fatty liver and obesity in melanocortin-4 receptor gene-deficient mice via the activation of brown adipose tissue

Melanocortin 4 receptor gene-knockout (MC4R-KO) mice are known to develop obesity with a high-fat diet. Meanwhile, daisaikoto, one of Kampo medicines, is a drug that is expected to have therapeutic effects on obesity. Here, we report the efficacy of daisaikoto in MC4R-KO mice. Eight-week-old MC4R-KO male mice (n"‰="‰12) were divided into three groups as follows: the SD group, which is fed with a standard diet; the HFD group, fed a high-fat diet; and the DSK group, fed with a high-fat diet containing 10% of daisaikoto. After the four-week observation period, mice in each group were sacrificed and samples were collected. The body weights at 12Â weeks were significantly higher in the HFD group than in the other groups, indicating that daisaikoto significantly reduced body weight gain and fat deposition of the liver. The metabolome analysis indicated that degradation of triglycerides and fatty acid oxidation in the liver were enhanced by daisaikoto administration. In MC4R-KO mice, the cytoplasm and uncoupling protein 1 expression of brown adipose tissue was decreased; however, it was reversed in the DSK group. In conclusion, daisaikoto has potentially improved fatty liver and obesity, making it a useful therapeutic agent for obesity and fatty liver.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Rapid evaluation of COVID-19 vaccine effectiveness against symptomatic infection with SARS-CoV-2 variants by analysis of genetic distance

Timely evaluation of the protective effects of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccines against severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) variants of concern is urgently needed to inform pandemic control planning. Based on 78 vaccine efficacy or effectiveness (VE) data from 49 studies and 1,984,241 SARS-CoV-2 sequences collected from 31 regions, we analyzed the relationship between genetic distance (GD) of circulating viruses against the vaccine strain and VE against symptomatic infection. We found that the GD of the receptor-binding domain of the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein is highly predictive of vaccine protection and accounted for 86.3% (P"‰="‰0.038) of the VE change in a vaccine platform-based mixed-effects model and 87.9% (P"‰="‰0.006) in a manufacturer-based model. We applied the VE-GD model to predict protection mediated by existing vaccines against new genetic variants and validated the results by published real-world and clinical trial data, finding high concordance of predicted VE with observed VE. We estimated the VE against the Delta variant to be 82.8% (95% prediction interval: 68.7"“96.0) using the mRNA vaccine platform, closely matching the reported VE of 83.0% from an observational study. Among the four sublineages of Omicron, the predicted VE varied between 11.9% and 33.3%, with the highest VE predicted against BA.1 and the lowest against BA.2, using the mRNA vaccine platform. The VE-GD framework enables predictions of vaccine protection in real time and offers a rapid evaluation method against novel variants that may inform vaccine deployment and public health responses.
SCIENCE
Bridget Mulroy

Earthquakes Rock the United States

Earthquakes are putting the states to the test.(Chandler Cruttenden/Unsplash) A series of earthquakes have hit Texas, California, Utah, Nevada, New Mexico, Puerto Rico, Hawai’i, and Alaska. The United States took a small hit today compared to the rest of the world – all within a single day.
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Paris Saint-Germain F.C.
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Fortune

Here’s where COVID levels are starting to spike again, according to the CDC

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. COVID-19 cases are once again topping 100,000 per day in the U.S., and that number could be significantly higher as the number of unreported cases grows, thanks to at-home testing. But not all areas are equal when it comes to risk levels.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNN

CDC adds five new destinations to 'high' risk category for travel, including the Bahamas

(CNN) — The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention added five new destinations to its "high" risk category for travelers on Monday. The Central American country of Belize, the Bahamas archipelago in the North Atlantic, the mountainous British overseas island territory of Montserrat, the Caribbean island country of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and the southern African country of Eswatini were all moved to Level 3, or "high" risk for Covid-19.
TRAVEL
Interesting Engineering

China reportedly found massive amounts of uranium at a depth of 10,000 feet

According to a report from the South China Morning Post, nuclear authorities in China discovered rich uranium deposits at shallow depths below the Earth. The discovery, which is being touted as a breakthrough for the country's national security, could also change the scientific community's understanding of uranium formation, providing a new avenue for uranium detection worldwide.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Medical Daily

Mysterious Disease Is Killing Hundreds In Australia

The death of a 31-year-old woman last year has been attributed to Sudden Adult Death Syndrome (SADS), a condition that may be causing hundreds of people to die annually in the Australian state of Victoria. Advertising executive Catherine Keane died in her sleep last July while living with two friends...
HEALTH
TheDailyBeast

China Launches Futuristic Aircraft Carrier Fujian Designed to Rival U.S. Warships

In a move that will have some Western admirals feeling a little seasick, China launched its brand new aircraft carrier near Shanghai on Friday. The vessel Fujian is considered a major breakthrough for the People’s Liberation Army Navy’s range and power, with its capabilities expected to rival those of the most advanced carriers in the West. “This is an important milestone for China’s military-industrial complex,” Ridzwan Rahmat, an analyst at defense intelligence company Jane’s, told the Associated Press. “This ability to construct a very complex warship from the ground up will inevitably result in various spinoffs and benefits for the Chinese shipbuilding industry.” Chinese state media said the Fujian has a fully loaded displacement on 80,000 tons—but U.S. analysts say it’s actually closer to 100,000, similar to American carriers. The warship is also uses an electromagnetic catapult launch system like one first designed by the U.S. Navy.
CHINA
Phys.org

How Haitian migrants are treated shows the ties between racism and refugee policy

The first protected category of the United Nations refugee convention is race. The 1951 convention defines a refugee as a person who is outside their country of residence or nationality "owing to well-founded fear of being persecuted for reasons of race, religion, nationality, membership of a particular social group or political opinion."
IMMIGRATION
sciencealert.com

Astronomers in China Claim Possible Detection of 'Extraterrestrial Civilizations'

China is claiming that its enormous "Sky Eye" telescope may have picked up trace signals from a distant alien civilization, according to a recently posted and subsequently deleted report by Chinese scientists. Astronomers at Beijing Normal University have discovered "several cases of possible technological traces and extraterrestrial civilizations from outside...
ASTRONOMY

