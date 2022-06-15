ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biology

An exercise-inducible metabolite that suppresses feeding and obesity

By Veronica L. Li
Nature.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExercise confers protection against obesity, type"‰2 diabetes and other cardiometabolic diseases1,2,3,4,5. However, the molecular and cellular mechanisms that mediate the metabolic benefits of physical activity remain unclear6. Here we show that exercise stimulates the production of N-lactoyl-phenylalanine (Lac-Phe), a blood-borne signalling metabolite that suppresses feeding and obesity. The biosynthesis of Lac-Phe...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Possible role of insulin resistance in activation of plasma xanthine oxidoreductase in health check-up examinees

We previously found an association of insulin resistance (IR) with plasma xanthine oxidoreductase (XOR) activity in a cross-sectional study. However, whether IR induces increased XOR activity has not been elucidated. This retrospective longitudinal observational study included 347 participants (173 males, 174 females) who underwent annual health examinations and were medication naÃ¯ve. Homeostasis model assessment of IR (HOMA-IR) index, and physical and laboratory measurements were determined at the baseline. At baseline and 12-month follow-up examinations, plasma XOR activity was determined using our novel assay based on [13C2,15N2] xanthine and liquid chromatography/triple quadrupole mass spectrometry. Subjects with IR, defined as HOMA-IR index"‰â‰¥"‰1.7 (n"‰="‰92), exhibited significantly (p"‰<"‰0.001) higher plasma XOR activity levels than those without IR (n"‰="‰255), with an increase in that activity seen in 180 (51.9%) after 12Â months. Multivariable linear and logistic regression analyses showed that IR, but not BMI or waist circumference, at baseline was significantly associated with plasma XOR activity (Î²"‰="‰0.094, p"‰="‰0.033) and increased plasma XOR activity over the 12-month period (odds ratio, 1.986; 95% confidence interval, 1.048"“3.761; p"‰="‰0.035), after adjustments for various clinical parameters, including plasma XOR activity at baseline. These results suggest that IR induces increased plasma XOR activity in a manner independent of adiposity.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Technical report: an online international weight control registry to inform precision approaches to healthy weight management

International Journal of Obesity (2022)Cite this article. Personalizing approaches to prevention and treatment of obesity will be a crucial aspect of precision health initiatives. However, in considering individual susceptibility to obesity, much remains to be learned about how to support healthy weight management in different population subgroups, environments and geographical locations.
WEIGHT LOSS
Nature.com

The combined effect of physical activity and fruit and vegetable intake on decreasing cognitive decline in older Taiwanese adults

The factors associated with cognitive decline among older adults include physical activity and fruit and vegetable intake. However, the long-term effects of concomitant physical activity and fruit and vegetable intake are unknown. This 16-year longitudinal study explored the joint effect of mitigating cognitive decline in a cohort of older Taiwanese individuals. Five population-based surveys (Taiwan Longitudinal Survey on Aging [1999"“2015]) involving 4440 respondents over 53Â years old in 1999 were conducted. Cognitive function was assessed using the Short Portable Mental Status Questionnaire (SPMSQ). The demographic, socioeconomic, health-related, behavioral, and disease status covariates were adjusted in the regression analysis. Trends in cognitive decline were observed over 16Â years. The risk of cognitive decline decreased by 63% when high physical activity and high fruit and vegetable intake were combined (odds ratio 0.37; 95% confidence interval"‰0.23"“0.59), indicating a potential combined effect of physical activity and fruit and vegetable intake on mitigating cognitive decline. These personal actions are safe, effective, and economical approaches to health promotion and disease prevention.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fat People#Metabolite#Natu
Nature.com

Itch and autophagy-mediated NF-ÎºB activation contributes to inhibition of cathepsin D-induced sensitizing effect on anticancer drugs

Inhibition of cathepsin D (Cat D) sensitizes cancer cells to anticancer drugs via RNF183-mediated downregulation of Bcl-xL expression. Although NF-ÎºB activation is involved in the upregulation of RNF183 expression, the molecular mechanism of NF-ÎºB activation by Cat D inhibition is unknown. We conducted this study to investigate the molecular mechanism underlying Cat D-mediated NF-ÎºB activation. Interestingly, Cat D inhibition-induced IÎºB degradation in an autophagy-dependent manner. Knockdown of autophagy-related genes (ATG7 and Beclin1) and lysosome inhibitors (chloroquine and bafilomycin A1) blocked IÎºB degradation via Cat D inhibition. Itch induced K63-linked ubiquitination of IÎºB and then modulated the protein stability of IÎºB by Cat D inhibition. Inhibition of Cat D-mediated Itch activation was modulated by the JNK signaling pathway, and phosphorylated Itch could bind to IÎºB, resulting in polyubiquitination of IÎºB. Additionally, inhibition of Cat D increased autophagy flux via activation of the LKB1-AMPK-ULK1 pathway. Therefore, our results suggested that Cat D inhibition activated NF-ÎºB signaling via degradation of autophagy-dependent IÎºB, which is associated with the upregulation of RNF183, an E3 ligase of Bcl-xL. Cat D inhibition enhances TRAIL-induced apoptosis through Bcl-xL degradation via upregulation of RNF183.
CANCER
sciencealert.com

Astronomers in China Claim Possible Detection of 'Extraterrestrial Civilizations'

China is claiming that its enormous "Sky Eye" telescope may have picked up trace signals from a distant alien civilization, according to a recently posted and subsequently deleted report by Chinese scientists. Astronomers at Beijing Normal University have discovered "several cases of possible technological traces and extraterrestrial civilizations from outside...
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obesity
NewsBreak
Biology
NewsBreak
Microbiology
Nature.com

Vitamin D supplementation and total cancer incidence and mortality by daily vs. infrequent large-bolus dosing strategies: a meta-analysis of randomised controlled trials

Efficacy of vitamin D supplementation may vary by dosing strategies and adiposity. To address such heterogeneity, we performed a meta-analysis of randomised controlled trials of vitamin D supplementation and total cancer outcomes. Methods. PubMed and Embase were searched through January 2022. Summary relative riskÂ (SRR) and 95% confidence intervalÂ (CI)...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
newsatw.com

Study finds strong association between prediabetes and heart attack risk

Prediabetes appears to be a strong independent risk factor for heart attacks, according to a new study presented Saturday, June 11 at ENDO 2022, the Endocrine Society’s annual meeting in Atlanta, Ga. Prediabetes is a condition in which blood glucose levels are higher than normal, but not high enough...
ATLANTA, GA
MedicalXpress

New mapping technique helps scientists run circles around cancer by revealing roots of esophagus and stomach cancers

Rampant inflammation has long been linked to cancer but exactly how it pushes healthy cells to transform into malignant ones has remained a mystery. Now, scientists at Van Andel Institute have found one culprit behind this connection: oxidative stress, a process that disrupts the genetic code by damaging DNA. The findings, published in Science Advances, provide crucial new insights into the roles of inflammation and oxidative stress in certain cancers and offers new opportunities for potential prevention strategies.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Mouse model of transgender men finds active testosterone worsens IVF outcomes

Active testosterone therapy for transgender men may negatively impact IVF outcomes, suggests a mouse study being presented Monday at ENDO 2022, the Endocrine Society's annual meeting in Atlanta, Ga. The study found female mice currently receiving testosterone had fewer and less developed eggs retrieved. In contrast, discontinuing testosterone therapy in...
ATLANTA, GA
MedicalXpress

First successful treatment of severe pulmonary hypertension with umbilical cord stem cells

Clinical researchers at Hannover Medical School (MHH) have succeeded for the first time in stopping the usually fatal course of pulmonary hypertension thanks to a novel therapeutic approach. A three-year-old girl suffering from so-called pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) was treated a total of five times with mesenchymal stem cell products obtained from a human umbilical cord.
SCIENCE
NBC News

Black people over 65 far more likely to die from pollution-related disease than white seniors

A new report shows Black Americans ages 65 and older are three times more likely to die from diseases related to pollution exposure than white Americans of the same age. The analysis, released earlier this month by the nonprofit Environmental Defense Fund (EDF), suggests that current air pollution levels result in “significant premature mortality and morbidity nationwide,” but the health impacts are disproportionately felt by Black people, Hispanics and those living in poverty.
HEALTH
modernfarmer.com

Tomatoes Are the Latest Victim of Climate Change

The future does not look so bright for processing tomato crops. These thick-skinned versions of the red fruit, called processing tomatoes, are easily transported and are used for the production of ketchup, juice, sauce, puree and other packaged tomato products. California, Italy and China are responsible for around 65 percent of global tomato production.
scitechdaily.com

Genetic Study Shows Cholesterol-Lowering Statins May Increase the Risk of Cataracts

Statins, a drug used to lower LDL (“bad cholesterol”) are taken by more than 40 million Americans. In fact, they are the most common drug class of prescriptions in the United States. Some of the most common statins include atorvastatin, lovastatin, pravastatin, fluvastatin, rosuvastatin, simvastatin, and pitavastatin going by brand names like Lipitor, Crestor, Lescol XL, Altoprev, Livalo, Pravachol, Ezallor, Zocor, and Zypitamag.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy