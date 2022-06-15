ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paris, TN

HCMC Volunteer Auxiliary Purchases Prayer Box for Chapel

hcmc-tn.org
 3 days ago

Pictured are Heather Chilcutt, Jennifer Irvin, Joyce Spinn and Mary Lou Walker displaying the new prayer box that the HCMC Volunteer Auxiliary donated to the chapel based on an idea and request from the two surgical services partners.

www.hcmc-tn.org

WSMV

Tree falls on Dickson woman, breaking her spine, ribs

DICKSON, Tenn. (WSMV) - Strong storms came dangerously close to killing a Dickson woman Friday morning when part of a tree came crashing down on her front porch. It left her trapped under its weight and broke her spine and several ribs. That’s according to Nancy Rutan’s husband, Gary, who watched it all.
DICKSON, TN
dicksonpost.com

Chappell’s Hometown Foods celebrates 60 years in business

Dickson resident Jack Chappell spent most of his life working in and loving the grocery business. After having worked for big grocery chains like Kroger and Piggly Wiggly, he opened his first grocery store in 1962. For Dickson County, Chappell’s is not only named Hometown, but one of the first thoughts residents have when they think of home.
DICKSON COUNTY, TN
thunderboltradio.com

Summer Arts and Crafts Festival at Blue Bank Resort

The Summer Arts and Crafts Festival at Blue Bank Resort is ongoing today and tomorrow at Reelfoot Lake. The festival features many handcrafted item vendors, food, gifts and musical entertainment. The festival is open to the public and is located on Lake Drive in Hornbeak. Live broadcast from the festival...
HORNBEAK, TN
radionwtn.com

Stage Is Set For Tonight’s Free Concert As Crews Work Past Midnight

Paris, Tenn.–Crews worked until well past midnight overnight to set up the stage, bleachers and merchandise areas for tonight’s free concert by the Marshall Tucker Band in downtown Paris. Tonight’s concert will kick off this weekend’s Tennessee River Jam, with opening acts 24 Seven at 6 p.m. and...
PARIS, TN
Marshall County Daily

Suspect(s): Cody L. Teneyck, 30, of Paris, TN, arrested on a charge of first-degree wanton endangerment

Comer Honors Kathy O’Nan, Mayor of Mayfield, on the House Floor. McCracken County Fair postponed until July Paducah/McCracken Co, KY. Paducah Man Charged With Methamphetamine Trafficking. Kentucky State Police Conducting Death Investigation in Trigg County. Online registration open for Marshall County students for 2022-23 school year. Pursley selected to...
PADUCAH, KY
radionwtn.com

Thousands “Jam” In Downtown Paris As Tennessee River Jam Kicks Off

Paris, Tenn.–Forget that the heat index was way over 100 degrees, for the 5,000-5,500 people who “jammed” into downtown Paris last night, it was party time as the Marshall Tucker Band kicked off this year’s Tennessee River Jam. Opening acts were 24 Seven and Johnny Mac, with food trucks galore around the courtsquare. Jumbo television screens were set up for those who didn’t get right up to the stage last night and everyone sang along to “Can’t You See?”, “Heard It In A Love Song” and more. The “Jam” features four days of music and nine venues with 35 artists. Artists who will be performing at a wide selection of local venues over the four days include the Kentucky Headhunters, Big & Rich and Cowboy Troy, Darryl Worley, Paula Bridges Band, Paul Thorn, Ray Lewis, Rockin’ Randall, Scott Myatt and Steve Short, Almost Famous, Clayton Q and more. Friday’s venues include Ace’s, Pepper’s Automotive, Eiffel Tower Park, Dew Drop Inn, Blues Landing, The Breakers and LL’s.
PARIS, TN
Murray Ledger & Times

Obituaries, June 15, 2022

David Clinton Barrow, 68, of Murray, Kentucky died Sunday, June 12, 2022, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital in Murray. He was born May 3, 1954, in Murray to Clinton Barrow and Edna Mathis Barrow. He retired from Kenlake Foods, and was a member of Glendale Road Church of Christ. In...
MURRAY, KY
rumble.com

Dog Finds Surprise Under Dog House

Occurred on June 8, 2022 / Clarksville, Tennessee, USA. Info from Licensor: "The day prior to this, my dog Semi caught a mouse and tried to bring it to me. So on this day, I thought she was after another mouse or a rock. Boy was I wrong! I was TERRIFIED!"
CLARKSVILLE, TN
thunderboltradio.com

Union City Hoping to Attract Jobs Associated With Blue Oval City

Economic Development Directors in West Tennessee are all hoping to lure jobs associated with the Ford Motor Company “Blue Oval City”. The plan to build electric trucks, and produce batteries at the Memphis Regional Megasite, comes with projections of 6,000 direct jobs. Obion County Joint Economic Development CEO...
UNION CITY, TN
westkentuckystar.com

Dozens of trees, power lines down as storms race across region

Storms brought downed trees, power lines and flooded roads as they raced across southern Illinois and western Kentucky on Friday morning. In Paducah, power lines came down on Bleich Road and on US 60 at Fisher Road. Flooding closed the intersection of 21st and Old Mayfield Road. Dozens of downed...
PADUCAH, KY
WSMV

Heavy storms sneak up on Middle Tennessee, leave damage behind

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The recent heat wave has dominated the lives of Middle Tennesseans for the last week as temperatures hovered around, and even surpassed, historic levels. With abnormal heat, comes the ever-looming possibility of an unstable weather system popping up, should a cold front move through...even briefly. This...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Associated Press

Ahead of Ford plant, TSA returning to Tennessee airport

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Federal security screening is returning to a small West Tennessee airport, a needed upgrade as passenger traffic is expected to increase with new flights to Atlanta and a planned Ford Motor Co. electric truck factory coming to the region, officials said. The Transportation Security Administration...
MEMPHIS, TN
WSMV

Power affected in Clarksville after construction crew hits power line

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Montgomery County Fire and Rescue squad responded to a construction site on Wednesday morning for a damaged power line. According to MCFR, stations 15 and 16 were called to Highway 149 and River Road when an excavator became caught in a power line that stretched across the highway.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WSMV

KSP investigates 23-year-old found dead

CADIZ, KY. (WSMV) - Kentucky State Police confirmed that they began a death investigation Thursday. KSP said Post 1 received a call from Trigg County Dispatch just after 1:30 a.m. requesting assistance with a death investigation. Officers then arrived at 2237 South Road, where they located a man pronounced dead by the Trigg County Coroner.
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Man Killed In Calloway County Crash

A Murray man was killed in a crash on Poor Farm Road in Calloway County Monday night. Calloway County Sheriff’s Deputy Todd Clere says he attempted to stop a vehicle driven by 56-year-old Phillip Croom for speeding on Kentucky 80. Croom reportedly stopped at a traffic signal at US...
CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY

