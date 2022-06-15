Superintendent says Rochester Schools are committed to student safety

VIDEO: Finance Committee & City Council Special Meeting. Agenda items included: New Business, Dispatch Software Upgrade Project, Water System Development Fee, Sewer System Development Fee, Water-Sewer User Rates Review, Assessing Memo Property Tax Exemptions, Reports from Finance & Administration, Monthly Financial Report Summary, Other, Adjournment. City Council Special Meeting included Approving Fiscal Year 2022-2023 Operating Budget and 2022-2023 Capital Budget for the City of Rochester, (deliberations and action items). Motion to Authorize City of Rochester to join City of Dover’s Redistricting Lawsuit.
Comments / 1