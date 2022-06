Soccer fans across New York and New Jersey celebrated on Thursday as FIFA announced that the region had been selected as one of the host cities for the 2026 World Cup. East Rutherford’s MetLife Stadium will be host to one of the largest sporting events in the world, the first time the tournament has been held in the United States since 1994. The tournament will be hosted jointly by the U.S., Mexico, and Canada.

