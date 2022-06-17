ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boothbay Harbor, ME

Qigong in Barrett’s Park

 4 days ago

Come to Barrett’s Park on Lobster Cove Road,...

boothbayregister.com

2022 Claw Down winners announced!

Boothbay Harbor Region Chamber of Commerce announced the winners of its ninth annual Claw Down, held at The Shipyard in Boothbay Harbor on June 16. Nine chefs competed in the event which showcases Maine’s popular crustacean. Chamber Executive Director Lisa Walby said 250 tickets were sold for the Chamber fundraiser. In addition, the Claw Down offered sales of the specialty drink Shipyard Sippah to benefit the New England Boat Preservation Foundation.
BOOTHBAY HARBOR, ME
boothbayregister.com

Service for Mary Catherine Wilson

Mary Catherine A. Wilson, 41, passed away unexpectedly on June 19, 2022 at Maine Medical Center with her loving family by her side. Friends are welcome to join the family for a memorial visitation on Thursday, June 23 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Hall Funeral Home, 975 Wiscasset Rd, Boothbay. A funeral mass service will be held at Our Lady Queen of Peace, 82 Atlantic Avenue, Boothbay Harbor on June 24 at 10 a.m.
BOOTHBAY, ME
floridasportsman.com

Photo's from Maine Vacation...

Took a weeks vacation in Maine near Bangor the last week of May. Here are a few photo's. (Included is the lighthouse and walkway from Forrest's sea to sea walk in Forest Gump, the house from Pet Semetary, Steven King's house [red house] and Acadia National Park, and Bar Harbor.
MAINE STATE
boothbayregister.com

Taylor’s Blue Eyed Girl wins fastest working lobster boat

Andrew Taylor of Southport, owner of Blue Eyed Girl, defended his title as the Fastest Working Lobster Boat, at the Charles Begin Memorial Lobster Boat Races in Boothbay Harbor on Saturday, June 18. Forty boats competed in the first race of the Maine Lobster Boat Racing season. Taylor’s boat defeated...
SOUTHPORT, ME
boothbayregister.com

Boothbay Harbor Rotary Club

Summer is almost here, not hot yet, but the weeds in my garden sure think it is. So do the weeds at the Rotary Club. So, this week we’re having our first annual grounds maintenance and beautification night. Bring your rakes, clippers, brush hogs or whatever implements of yard destruction you like. We’ll work together and get the place looking right upscale. We’ll start around 5:30, or whenever you get there. Work till we’re ready to take a break for dinner. Amy is making a simple, summer dinner. The “Turpentine Club” will be open too.
BOOTHBAY HARBOR, ME
boothbayregister.com

Juniper and McKown Points

And we’re off ... to the Summer of 2022 and, fingers crossed, back to our usual round of activities here on the Point. This weekend starts the ball rolling with “Gentle Yoga with Romee” at the Community House from 8:45 to 10 Saturday morning. No sign up necessary, mats are available. Please bring cash or plan to Venmo your donation for this great warm up for the weekend ahead.
BOOTHBAY HARBOR, ME
boothbayregister.com

A Big Thank You

We want to thank the Chamber of Commerce, First National Bank, and all of our new friends who came out to celebrate the Grand Opening of Pedego Boothbay Harbor on June 11. You’ve welcomed us into this amazing community with open hearts and open arms and we really appreciate it.
BOOTHBAY HARBOR, ME
boothbayregister.com

Boothbay Harbor Memorial Library

When I hear the expression “Let's go to the movies,” I think of playwrights, screen writers and film makers. However more often than not an author's book or series is picked up for movies or television. I couldn't begin to list them all. Being an avid fan of mystery writers I have picked out some of my favorites along with the “I love a mystery book club's” suggestions.
BOOTHBAY HARBOR, ME
Maine Man Drowns Monday, Wife Has to Drive 17 Miles to Get Help

According to WABI TV 5, a Maine man is dead following a Saturday drowning in Lincoln Plantation. The news station reports that Michael Shields, 54 of West Baldwin, was at his camp on Aziscohos Lake Monday morning and had just hooked his boat to a mooring. After attaching the boat...
WMTW

Passengers of burned yacht grateful for support

KITTERY, Maine — The three people who jumped from aburning 72-foot yacht in the Piscataqua River separating Maine and New Hampshire are recounting the terrifying experience which destroyed their home. The vessel caught fire near New Castle, New Hampshire. Kitt and Diane Watson, along with first mate and engineer...
NEW CASTLE, NH
NEWS CENTER Maine

Maine feels airline struggles as summer surge hits

PORTLAND, Maine — Summer begins on June 21, and so does another challenge for the airline industry. According to the tracking service FlightAware, 1,700 flights were canceled last Thursday, 1,000 by the afternoon on Friday, and 859 on Saturday. Meanwhile, the Transportation Security Administration checked in 2.4 million passengers...
MAINE STATE
94.9 HOM

Watch this 1947 Film That Taught Kids in America About Maine

I am a huge history buff, especially Maine history. If someone invented a time traveling DeLorean, the first place I'd go to is the 40s, the decade my parents were born in. I've always wondered what it would have been like in the era of passenger rail, street cars, downtown shopping and a Maine that was a little less crowded than it is today.
MAINE STATE
101.9 The Rock

54-Year-Old Man Drowns in Western Maine’s Aziscohos Lake

A West Baldwin man drowned in a remote lake in western Maine on Monday while trying to swim to shore after mooring his boat in front of his camp. The Maine Warden Service reports 54-year-old Michael Shields had attached his boat to the mooring on Aziscohos Lake at around 11:30 a.m. Shields was attempting to swim back to shore when he went under the water about 50 yards from his camp and never resurfaced, according to spokesman Mark Latti.
MAINE STATE
observer-me.com

Portland man drowns in East Outlet Of Moosehead Lake

SAPLING TOWNSHIP — A 40-year-old Portland man drowned Saturday, June 18 in the east outlet of the Kennebec River. Truc Huynh of Portland was fishing with a friend during the morning on the East Outlet which flows out of Moosehead Lake. The pair were in a fishing raft, and around noontime decided to move to a new location to fish on the river. They descended down through some whitewater rapids, which overturned the boat and threw the two men into the water.
PORTLAND, ME
gwinnettforum.com

NEW for 6/21: On a hospital, Maine and Jan. 6

NEW BRIDGE: The City of Duluth, in partnership with the City of Johns Creek, Gwinnett County and Fulton County, installed a large section of the new pedestrian bridge at Rogers Bridge Park recently. The newly placed truss is the same 228’ in length as the original, with a similar design. However, the new model is significantly heavier weighing in at 287,000 pounds. The original truss was a mere 170,000 pounds in comparison. The truss was prefabricated and then welded and assembled on-site. Assembly took two weeks and 47 tractor trailer loads of truss pieces. Once it was ready to be installed, an 825-ton Demag Crawler was required to move the massive structure into its final home over the Chattahoochee River, completing a project 15 years in the making!
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
NEWS CENTER Maine

Recall issued for dog food sold in Maine

MAINE, USA — Freshpet dog food sold in Maine has been recalled by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration Monday because of potential contamination with salmonella. The dog food company announced a voluntary recall of one lot of Freshpet Select Fresh from the Kitchen Home Cooked Chicken Recipe (4.5 lb. bag), with a sell-by date of Oct. 29, 2022, because of potential contamination with salmonella.
MAINE STATE
102.9 WBLM

Do You Need a Permit to Hold a Garage or Yard Sale in Maine?

Throughout the spring, summer, and fall, it's not uncommon to see signage directing you towards a garage, yard, or estate sale nearby. For some who live in Maine, thrifting at these type of sales is a weekend hobby. For those holding the sale, it's a way to make a few bucks off of items they no longer want or need. So if the mood strikes and you want to hold a garage, yard, or estate sale at your residence, can you do it? Or is a permit required from the town or city you live in?

