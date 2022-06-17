Qigong in Barrett’s Park

Summer is almost here, not hot yet, but the weeds in my garden sure think it is. So do the weeds at the Rotary Club. So, this week we’re having our first annual grounds maintenance and beautification night. Bring your rakes, clippers, brush hogs or whatever implements of yard destruction you like. We’ll work together and get the place looking right upscale. We’ll start around 5:30, or whenever you get there. Work till we’re ready to take a break for dinner. Amy is making a simple, summer dinner. The “Turpentine Club” will be open too.

BOOTHBAY HARBOR, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO