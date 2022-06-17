Qigong in Barrett’s Park

NEW BRIDGE: The City of Duluth, in partnership with the City of Johns Creek, Gwinnett County and Fulton County, installed a large section of the new pedestrian bridge at Rogers Bridge Park recently. The newly placed truss is the same 228’ in length as the original, with a similar design. However, the new model is significantly heavier weighing in at 287,000 pounds. The original truss was a mere 170,000 pounds in comparison. The truss was prefabricated and then welded and assembled on-site. Assembly took two weeks and 47 tractor trailer loads of truss pieces. Once it was ready to be installed, an 825-ton Demag Crawler was required to move the massive structure into its final home over the Chattahoochee River, completing a project 15 years in the making!
