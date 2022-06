Since the announcement by Fed Chair Jay Powell that the Federal Reserve was raising its benchmark interest rate by three-quarters of a percentage point, the highest rate increase since 1994, many people have worried the hike will cost them money. RELATED: Federal Reserve raises key interest rate 0.75 percentage points as it tries to calm inflationWith mortgage rates rising, credit card debt likely increasing and money more expensive to borrow, it might be hard to feel optimistic about the financial future. However, experts said it doesn't have to be all doom and gloom, and that there are money-making opportunities when interest rates...

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO