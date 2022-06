Once Gregory Rodrigues had Julian Marquez hurt, he was relentless going after the finish and lived up to his nickname. When it finally came for “Robocop” Rodrigues (12-4 MMA, 3-1 UFC), it looked like a mere formality. Rodrigues kept punching with Marquez (9-3 MMA, 3-2 UFC) backing up. Then he drilled him with a methodical right to end the fight at the 3:18 mark of the opening round on the main card at UFC on ESPN 37 in Austin, Texas.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 28 MINUTES AGO