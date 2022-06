The Dell Inspiron 16 7620 2-in-1 was recently made available to succeed the last generation Inspiron 16 7610 series. Unlike most other convertibles, it uniquely carries 12th gen Intel Core i7-1255U and Core i7-1260P CPU options alongside an optional discrete GeForce MX550 GPU. Even its 16.0-inch 16:10 1200p display is able to offer >95 percent sRGB coverage at the minimum with an option to upgrade to 2400p OLED for DCI-P3 coverage. The display in particular could have have probably worked just as well on a hypothetical XPS 16 2-in-1 as it is of higher quality than the displays on most budget to midrange multimedia machines. If you ever wanted an XPS 16 2-in-1, then this Inspiron can offer a visual experience that we think can come pretty close.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 12 HOURS AGO