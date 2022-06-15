ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Baltimore Orioles at Toronto Blue Jays odds, picks and predictions

By Skip Snow
 3 days ago
The Baltimore Orioles (27-36) and Toronto Blue Jays (36-25) meet Wednesday in the third contest of a 4-game AL East series at Rogers Centre. First pitch will be at 7:07 p.m. ET. Let’s analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Orioles vs. Blue Jays odds with MLB picks and predictions.

Season series: Tied 1-1.

Baltimore won Tuesday’s game 6-5 and has scored 5 runs or more in 6 of its last 9 games. The Orioles are 3-1 over their last 4 games.

Toronto inexplicably struggled on offense for much of the first third of the season, but the Jays have tallied a .925 OPS across their last 19 games

Orioles at Blue Jays projected starters

RHP Bruce Zimmermann vs. RHP Jose Berrios

Zimmermann (2-5, 5.52 ERA) makes his 13th start of the season. He has a 1.40 WHIP, 1.6 BB/9 and 6.4 K/9 through 62 IP.

  • Toted a 2.72 ERA into late May but owns a 9.47 mark in 5 starts since May 19.
  • Owns a 6.37 ERA through 65 career IP on the road through 3 seasons.

Berrios (5-2, 4.73 ERA) makes his 13th start. He has a 1.33 WHIP, 2.4 BB/9 and 7.5 K/9 through 64 2/3 IP.

  • Has allowed just 3 runs on 8 hits across his last 15 IP.
  • Owns a 3.00 ERA across 5 starts at home.

Orioles at Blue Jays odds and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list.

  • Money line: Orioles +250 (bet $100 to win $250) | Blue Jays -320 (bet $320 to win $100)
  • Run line (RL): Orioles +2.5 (-125) | Blue Jays -2.5 (+102)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 9.5 (O: -105 | U: -120)

Orioles at Blue Jays picks and predictions

Prediction

Blue Jays 8, Orioles 3

A 70-cent line drowns out any interest in either side: PASS.

The Orioles pitching-and-defense numbers are a bit overcooked, and this starting pitching matchup favors Toronto more than what shows in surface numbers. Look for Berrios and a rested back end of the Blue Jay bullpen to make this 2-and-a-hook work in a high-scoring run environment.

TAKE TORONTO -2.5 (+102).

The Over is 5-0-1 in the Orioles’ last 6 games as road underdogs. The Over is 8-0 in the Blue Jays’ last 8 games as home favorites. The whole series likely figures to have an Over lean, and that Over is so far 2-0.

Toronto’s recent exploits with the bat and a Baltimore bullpen in overestimated/fade territory make for a high-scoring game.

BACK THE OVER 9.5 (-105).

Additional MLB coverage:

BaseballPress.com: Your source for every MLB lineup

