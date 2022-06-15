ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

MSD of Wabash County School Board met Tuesday

By Wade Weaver
Your News Local
 3 days ago

WABASH COUNTY, IN- The MSD of Wabash County School Board met to conduct business on Tuesday night. Donations were approved in a total amount of $368,555. Information on the proposed building project and referendum is now live...

www.yournewslocal.com

WANE-TV

Henry for mayor? Will announce plans Wednesday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A release with the heading “Henry for Mayor” says Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry will “address his political future” on Wednesday, June 22. Henry said after winning his historic fourth term in office in 2019 that he would not run again. About a year later, he back-peddled on that statement.
FORT WAYNE, IN
Your News Local

Jeanette Renbarger

Jeannette Renbarger , age 105 passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at Colonial Oaks Health Care in Marion. Jeannette was born September 3, 1916 in Grant County, Indiana the daughter of the late Glem W. Nelson and Lulu (Maddox) Nelson. She attended Van Buren High School and graduated in 1933. She extended her education by attending the Indiana Business College in Marion, Indiana. Her career consisted of various administrative positions including Marion Court House Corn-Hog Office (later AAA), cashier at Swift and Company, Marion, Indiana. In 1955, after several years of raising a family, she returned to work as Secretary to the Principal of Sweetser High School. She continued in that position during the school consolidation of Sweetser, Swayzee and Converse joining to become Oak Hill School Corporation. She retired in 1963.
MARION, IN
Your News Local

Honeywell Pool challenges community to break attendance

WABASH, IN- Over the past two days the Mark C. Honeywell Pool has had 480 and 486 in attendance. They would like to challenge the community to break 500 by the end of the weekend. The Honeywell Pool is an affordable option for a day of family fun. It offers...
WABASH, IN
readthereporter.com

Seven Noblesville couples reflect on 50 years being embraced by “special city”

We didn’t realize it at the time, but Noblesville was a very special place in the last half of the 70s when we all moved to town. It seemed like a far drive through mostly undeveloped Hamilton County to get to the County Seat – population 14,000. Our wives occasionally complained that it was too far to drive to the shopping and dining that they were accustomed to.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
wfft.com

Severe winds destroy airplane hangar on Columbia City farm

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WFFT) - Monday night’s severe storms tore through Whitley County down State Road 9. So the next day, Jerry Wigent checked his farm, where one airplane hangar shed stood mostly unscathed. The other features an airplane that shouldn't be airborne in the way it stands now.
COLUMBIA CITY, IN
Your News Local

Peru Police Department reaches out to community for support of Pitner family

The following is a message from the Peru Police Department: PERU, IN- Earlier this week, Peru Police Department Sgt. Detective Colten Pitner’s daughter Riley was diagnosed with a very rare genetic disease called Batten disease. There is currently no cure for Batten disease, and people with it generally do not live past their late teens or early twenties.
PERU, IN
buildingindiana.com

$2.5B for a New EV Battery Manufacturing Facility

Governor Eric J. Holcomb and Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers joined executives from Stellantis (NYSE: STLA) and Samsung SDI to announce the joint venture’s plans to invest over $2.5 billion to build a new electric-vehicle battery manufacturing facility in Kokomo. To support the operation, the companies will create 1,400 new, high-wage jobs in Howard County. This project will establish Samsung SDI’s first presence in Indiana and its first manufacturing operations in the U.S.
KOKOMO, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

CORONER: Waynedale woman died in Monday’s derecho

The Allen County Coroner’s Office says a woman died in Waynedale during the derecho that swept through the area Monday night. The coroner’s office says 89-year-old Janet Howell was inside her house in the 5400 block of Mason Drive when the storm came through and was severely cut from shattered glass. A neighbor told us a tree crashed into her home, saying it took the ambulance about an hour to get to her because of debris caused by the storm.
FORT WAYNE, IN
cbs4indy.com

Juveniles pulled from water

Rescuers retrieve juveniles from the water in Tippecanoe and Johnson counties. 4 teens among those arrested in firearms investigations; …. FIFA announces 2026 World Cup host cities including …. Knowing the game plan: Keeping young athletes safe …. ‘It’s devastating’: Child pulled from retention pond …. ‘It’s devastating’:...
GREENWOOD, IN
Your News Local

Jimmie Rice

Jimmie Rice, 98, Marion, passed away in his home on Sunday, June 12, 2022. He was born in Saul, Kentucky, on Saturday, December 22, 1923, to Joe Hacker and Lettie Couch. Jimmie attended Leatherwood School and, at the age of 15, joined 3 C’s Civilian Conservation Corps. He enlisted in the Navy and served during WWII. He was gunners mate in the Submarine Corp on the USS Sunfish in the Pacific Corridor. On June 28, 1946, he married Anna Mae, and they started their life together farming tobacco in Kentucky. They later moved to Hamilton, Ohio, where he first worked for General Motors. He was a forklift operator for 35 years with General Motors, retiring in Marion in 1985. He was a member of the U.A.W. Jimmie was one of the first members of Hart Golf Course, now Arbor Trace Golf Club. He loved playing golf, especially with his family. He was the Club Champion in 1972 and played until he was 97 years old. He scored six holes-in-one in his golfing career. To start his day, Jimmie enjoyed McDonald’s breakfast and feeding the birds and squirrels at his home. He also liked keeping his yard in immaculate shape. One of the highlights of Jimmie’s life was the trip he took to the Washington, D.C., War Memorials with the Honor Flight Program. Jimmie was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and great-great-grandfather. He cherished the time he spent with his family and will be missed dearly.
MARION, IN
WOWO News

Several Remain Without Power Across Fort Wayne, Progress Continuing To Be Made

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Slowly but surely, power continues to come back on across Northeast Indiana. It has been a stressful 72 hours for residents across the area as Monday night’s severe storms that left much of Fort Wayne ravished with down trees and power lines also left over 40,000 people in the dark without power followed by consecutive days of temperatures surpassing the 90 degree mark. As many have seen power return, others remain questioning when they will see service restored. As of a Wednesday Night update from Indiana Michigan Power, a little more than 13,000 people were still without power however Tracy Warner, Corporate Communications Manager for Indiana Michigan Power tells WOWO News that number continues to shrink. Overnight Wednesday and into Thursday morning over 6,500 customers power were restored with approximately 8,000 customers still waiting. Officials from AEP said that hundreds of crews have worked 16-hour shifts to get power restored to everyone who was affected by the storms.
FORT WAYNE, IN
Your News Local

Richard “Rick” Wilkes

Richard “Rick” Wilkes, 65, Fairmount, passed away at 11:01 am on Sunday, June 12, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital of Indiana in Fort Wayne. He was born in Marion, Indiana, on Sunday, December 2, 1956, to Claude and Dorothy (Pearson) Wilkes. On July 3, 1976, he married Cindy Ann Bishir, and she preceded him in death.
MARION, IN
cbs4indy.com

Indiana storm damage: Power may not be restored for days

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Utility crews are working to restore power to tens of thousands of customers after storms Monday knocked out electricity throughout northeast Indiana. Some people may not have power restored until later this week. I&M has estimated the time of full restoration to be June 16 at...
wfft.com

General Motors to Hold Electronic Recycling Day

ROANOKE, Ind. (WFFT) — General Motors says they are hosting a drive-through Electronic Recycling Day for the public next week at their Fort Wayne assembly plant. The electronic recycling event will be on Tuesday, June 21 from 4 to 7 p.m. at 12200 Lafayette Center Rd. Roanoke. The following...
ROANOKE, IN
wfft.com

Northeastern REMC is working to get power fully restored

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WFFT) — Monday night’s storm left thousands without power in Whitley County. The Northeastern REMC is working on getting it restored. Sustained winds over 58 mph brought trees down, snapping utility poles in half. REMC’s president & CEO Eric Jung says the utility poles are...

