Police have been forced to apologise after smashing the car window of a man who had accused officers of racial profiling. Ryan Colaço’s window was shattered by an officer after he was wrongly stopped on suspicion of carrying drugs near Cannon Street station in central London during lockdown on 29 May, 2020.The location manager for the television and film industry was pulled from the vehicle, put against a wall, then driven to a police station and strip searched, where nothing illicit was found.Shortly before he was stopped Mr Colaço, who’s of Asian heritage, had been interviewed by Channel 4 News...

LAW ENFORCEMENT ・ 5 DAYS AGO