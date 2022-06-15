DOJ charges Buffalo gunman with hate crimes, and says he apologized to a white victim
By Bill Chappell
wrkf.org
3 days ago
Payton Gendron is now facing numerous counts of federal hate crimes and weapons charges related to the May 14 deadly assault on a Tops grocery store in Buffalo, N.Y., the Justice Department announced on Wednesday. Gendron is accused of killing 10 Black people, and wounding three other people —...
The white supremacist accused of murdering 10 Black people in a mass shooting at a Buffalo grocery store apologised to a white victim and spared his life before hunting for more Black victims to kill, federal prosecutors have revealed.During the 14 May massacre at the Tops Friendly Market, accused gunman Payton Gendron turned and aimed his assault rifle at a white male store employee who had already been shot in the leg and injured during the attack, according to a criminal complaint filed on Wednesday.But instead of shooting and killing the white man, the 18-year-old gunman said “sorry” to...
Sitting in his cell at an undisclosed federal prison in California, Matthew Taylor Coleman wrote a two-page letter to a friend detailing how his thinking has changed in the 10 months since he allegedly killed his two children in Mexico with a spearfishing gun. In the letter, handwritten on lined...
A former police officer for the Memphis Police Department has been federally indicted for allegedly raping a woman who reached out to report an incident of vandalism. Bridges Randle, 47, was acquitted in state court on the matter in 2018. Federal prosecutors nonetheless believe they have a civil rights case against him. If convicted, he faces up to life in prison.
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (TCD) -- A 44-year-old woman was charged in connection with the drowning death of her 5-month-old granddaughter. According to a news release from the Clarksville Police Department, on Aug. 6, 2021, at approximately 8 a.m., officers responded to a home on Hadley Drive to a report of an unresponsive baby. At the scene, police say the baby’s grandmother, Toni Camia, told authorities she "took a bath with the baby and fell asleep."
Ryan Grantham, who pleaded guilty to second degree murder in March for the murder of his mother, also had plans to kill Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, according to CBC. The 24-year-old's sentencing hearing was underway in the British Columbia Supreme Court this week as prosecutors shined a light on...
A POLICE officer has died after being fatally stabbed inside her apartment by her estranged husband, cops say. The off-duty officer, identified as Arianna Reyes-Gomez by the New York Post, was found lifeless in her Bronx apartment in the Grand Concourse section on Monday morning. Police responded to a 911...
Ghislaine Maxwell's cellmate claims she was offered some major dough to kill the socialite, who is currently in prison after she was found guilty of five federal charges, including sex trafficking of a minor, transporting a minor with the intent to engage in criminal sexual activity, and three related counts of conspiracy.According to documents filed by Maxwell's attorneys on Wednesday, June 15, "one of the female inmates in Ms Maxwell’s housing unit told at least three other inmates that she had been offered money to murder Ms Maxwell and that she planned to strangle her in her sleep."PRINCE HARRY CONTINUES...
Police have been forced to apologise after smashing the car window of a man who had accused officers of racial profiling. Ryan Colaço’s window was shattered by an officer after he was wrongly stopped on suspicion of carrying drugs near Cannon Street station in central London during lockdown on 29 May, 2020.The location manager for the television and film industry was pulled from the vehicle, put against a wall, then driven to a police station and strip searched, where nothing illicit was found.Shortly before he was stopped Mr Colaço, who’s of Asian heritage, had been interviewed by Channel 4 News...
A Louisiana sheriff’s office has admitted to making a mistake when it failed to investigate a woman’s claim that she was raped at 16 years old - after a court awarded her alleged attacker sole custody of their daughter.Crysta Abelseth, 32, told the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office in 2015 that John Barnes, 46, had raped her in December 2005, when she was just 16; her daughter, who is almost 16 herself, was born in August 2006.In the intervening years, Mr Barnes not only discovered that he was the child’s biological father - a fact confirmed by a DNA test...
Chilling audio has captured disgraced legal scion Alex Murdaugh laughing that he has “allegedly done illegal stuff” in a jailhouse phone call with his surviving son – one year on from the still-unsolved double murder of his wife and son.In the phone call, part of a trove of jailhouse calls obtained by The State, Mr Murdaugh is heard speaking to his adult son Buster Murdaugh from the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center in Richland County, where he has been holed up since October on a string of financial fraud charges.Buster is heard acknowledging that his father has done “illegal...
Kevin Flythe was born in 1969 in Washington, D.C. His birth came nine years before the creation of federal laws that ban the use of lead paint in homes. This was a time black children were, once again, exposed to the deadly chemical at a disproportioned rate. Kevin Flythe was one of those children. The exposure to the paint gave him lead poisoning, and he grew up with cognitive disabilities that delayed his development, along with a paralyzed left arm. Although his disabilities made him a target in the neighborhood, his cousin, Michelle Royster, said Kevin had a happy childhood, reports The Washington Post. Kevin was raised by his mother, a teacher, and his aunt in a house full of children and love. They were a family who ate dinner together every evening and went on mandatory Saturday outings to the movies or museums. Kevin had many friends, and Michelle described him as a young man easily influenced by his peers, reports The Washington Post. His mother enrolled him in a program that taught him fencing, horseback riding, and chess.
A teenage drug dealer has been convicted of killing a 14-year-old girl after he supplied her with the drug Ecstasy. James McCairn, 18, sold crystal MDMA to Cerys Reeve after advertising his illegal trade on Snapchat. The young dancer died after taking the drug during a sleepover at a friend's...
Two men have been arrested on felony charges following viral footage of a Black teen getting racially profiled and attacked in Sanford, Florida, the same city where Trayvon Martin was killed. In a video circulating across social media captured by 16-year-old Jermaine Jones, the two men are seen confronting Jones...
In December 2018, a 31-year-old man allegedly kicked a 1-year-old boy in a Wichita, Kansas, grocery store while yelling racist slurs at the toddler’s Black family. In June 2021, a former Marine allegedly punched a Black 19-year-old who is autistic in a Chicago grocery store and shouted that “white people built this country.”
