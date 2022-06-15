ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Rutherford, NJ

Mekhi Becton to be ready by training camp, Jets still deciding where he'll play

By Cameron DaSilva
 3 days ago
Mekhi Becton hasn’t enjoyed the success many expected him to have after the Jets drafted him 11th overall in 2020. He made 13 starts as a rookie, but he missed all but one game in 2021 due to a knee injury.

He still hasn’t recovered from the injury, being sidelined for the team’s offseason practices this spring. However, coach Robert Saleh provided an encouraging update on Wednesday when he said Becton will be fully healthy for training camp in late July.

What Saleh doesn’t know is which position Becton will play. He said it’s still to be determined whether Becton or George Fant lines up at left tackle.

Saleh is still confident in Becton’s ability to be the stud left tackle the Jets expected him to be, saying “he can be transcendent” if he takes care of his business “like we know he can.”

Becton is a physically gifted offensive lineman, which landed him in the top half of the 2020 draft. He’s big, powerful and obviously very athletic, making him a perfect player to build around on the offensive line.

The Jets just need him to stay in shape and healthy as he enters Year 3.

