ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

‘Bethpage Black With Pebble Beach’s Greens’ - McIlroy On US Open Venue

By Mike Hall
Golf Monthly
Golf Monthly
 3 days ago

Rory McIlroy goes in search of his second US Open title at The Country Club this week, and judging by his assessment of the course, he’ll need to be at his very best to achieve it.

Presenter for The Golf Channel, Damon Hack, posted on Twitter that he had spoken to the 33-year-old and asked his opinion on the newly redesigned course compared to other US Open venues. McIlroy responded: “ Bethpage Black with Pebble’s greens.”

See more

Bethpage Black is known for its narrow fairways, lush rough and huge bunkers. It last hosted the US Open in 2009, but it was also the venue for the 2019 PGA Championship, where McIlroy finished tied for eighth. The following month, Pebble Beach , which famously has the smallest greens on the PGA Tour, hosted the US Open. McIlroy again fared reasonably with a tie for ninth.

Video: Things You Didn't Know About Rory McIlroy

News of McIlroy’s comparison of The Country Club with two of the toughest courses in the world came after he played the front nine earlier in the week. When asked about his impression of the course at his press conference leading up to the tournament, he said: “It seems pretty playable off the tee. There’s some rough, but if you just miss a fairway, you can certainly get it to the green. You’re going to lose control of your ball and not be able to spin it into the greens, but at least on the front nine there’s a lot of greens that have very manicured run-ups, so the greens probably play a little longer than they actually are.”

McIlroy is certainly going into the tournament on the back of some excellent form. He’s posted top-10 finishes in the two previous Majors this year, and won last week’s enthralling RBC Canadian Open , an achievement that saw him leap from World No.8 to World No.3. The Country Club may be one of the most challenging courses around, but if he builds on that form, it could prove surmountable for the four-time Major winner.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Open#Canadian Open#Bethpage#Greens#The Country Club#The Golf Channel#Pebble#Usopengolf#Tcc
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
PGA Championship
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Sports
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Golf Monthly

Golf Monthly

61
Followers
435
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

For golfers and by golfers, Golf Monthly inspires and entertains passionate golfers.

 https://www.golfmonthly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy