North Texas Got a Big New Resident with Shaq Moving In

By Eric The Intern
 3 days ago
Big Diesel will be calling North Texas home very soon. I once heard an argument that Shaquille O'Neal is the most famous sports person alive right now. He was one of the most dominant players in NBA history, he is in so many different businesses right now and in my opinion....

