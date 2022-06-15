ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spring Hill, TN

Brentwood developer plans large daycare facility on $500K lot in Spring Hill

By Cedric Dent Jr.
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe undeveloped land near Christ Chapel on Town Center Parkway may soon become a large daycare facility. Murfreesboro-based Site Engineering Consultants presented a development plan for an elaborate daycare structure slated for the open field next to Christ Chapel. The Planning Commission first fielded the plan last month for city staff...

