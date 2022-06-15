Young performers show off their talents to hundreds at Monroe’s Got Talent

Set to open late summer 2022, Hart House is primed to become one of Los Angeles’ most sought-after restaurants, serving delicious, sustainable food, accessible to everyone and available within minutes. The menu features plant-forward food including sandwiches, salads, nuggets, fries, tots and milkshakes. Founded by Kevin Hart and a team of passionate partners, Hart House is committed to the future of food by disrupting the quick-service industry with an affordable and flavorful alternative.
