ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, NY

Young performers show off their talents to hundreds at Monroe’s Got Talent

thephoto-news.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom over 120 audition videos, 23...

www.thephoto-news.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
getitforless.info

New Kevin Hart Restaurant-Hart Hose Coming to Westchester

Set to open late summer 2022, Hart House is primed to become one of Los Angeles’ most sought-after restaurants, serving delicious, sustainable food, accessible to everyone and available within minutes. The menu features plant-forward food including sandwiches, salads, nuggets, fries, tots and milkshakes. Founded by Kevin Hart and a team of passionate partners, Hart House is committed to the future of food by disrupting the quick-service industry with an affordable and flavorful alternative.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Restaurant Impossible Coming to Hudson Valley

Popular reality tv show Restaurant: Impossible returns to the Hudson Valley, with a stop scheduled in Middletown next week. Food Network's Restaurant: Impossible has seen its share of visits to the Hudson Valley over the years. Hudson Valley visits have included filming on rt 9 in Wappingers Falls at Joe Willy's Seafood House and Chianti Cow in Port Jervis (Orange County). Well, Chef Robert Irvine and the crew will be returning to Orange County next week, and they are looking for workers and guests to eat.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Monroe, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Paul Rudd Surprises Rhinebeck Neighbors with Awesome Gift

I would have loved to be a fly on the wall when Ant-Man himself walked into a local comic book shop. You don't have to be a comic book fan to love local celeb, Paul Rudd. The comedic actor has been making us laugh for years. He's been in some of the biggest comedies like Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy, Knocked Up, The 40-Year-Old Virgin, Role Models and I Love You, Man. As if we could forget about the cult classic, Clueless.
RHINEBECK, NY
101.5 WPDH

4 Awesome Hudson Valley Farms that Rock All Summer

When I was a kid growing up in the Hudson Valley, we were surrounded by farms. But it wasn’t like it is today. The closest we came to hanging out at a farm was when we took the 12 mile ride from New Windsor to Hepworth’s Farm Market in Marlboro where we could get apple cider and maple sugar candy. And that was a big deal.
HUDSON, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Got Talent
Hudson Valley Post

End of an Era: Fishkill, NY Area Bar Sold

Owners of a popular Fishkill area bar have sold the business after a successful 15-year run. If you're having a discussion about popular biker bars in the Hudson Valley, in particular Dutchess County, you most definitely will hear the name Fast Eddie's come up. Fast Eddie's has been a Fishkill, NY institution for the biker community since 2008. Eddie and Moi LaBounty have been a fixture in the community since the opening of the popular spot at 50 Elm St. Always giving back, the LaBounty's have always been known for their generosity, hosting annual charity events each year at the bar, and donating all proceeds to worthwhile causes.
FISHKILL, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Verdict Reached: Hudson Valley Reacts to Reactions

Admit it, living in the digital age can be complicated. As much as I enjoy it, there are times that I have to put my phone aside and take a break from it. With the use of the most popular social media apps such as Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, Twitter and TikTok, there's a lot going on.
HUDSON, NY
thevoiceofpelham.ca

Remembering a husband, father, and friend

It was an afternoon of celebration on Centre Street in Fenwick last Saturday, as Tillie Clapp, alongside her daughters Elisha and Jody, hosted a family tribute to her late husband, Earl, whose life was taken in a senseless robbery attempt almost two years ago. Tillie, who was overwhelmed by the...
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

AutoCamp Catskill Sets Up Camp in Saugerties, NY

Looking to get away and feel like you're in the middle of the forest camping while still staying close to home? Head out to Ulster County this summer, AutoCamp Catskill is officially opened for business. The Ulster Regional Chamber of Commerce shared photos from the ribbon-cutting ceremony earlier this week.
SAUGERTIES, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Another Business Announces it’s Leaving Once Popular Hudson Valley Mall

Back in the 80s, 90s, and early 2000s, this was the place to be, but today not so much. Having first moved into the Hudson Valley in the early 90s I was lucky enough to remember when the Hudson Valley Mall in the Kingston, NY area was THE place to go shopping. Before the explosion of online shopping, if you needed something, clothes, electronics, even haircuts, whatever it was you went to the mall.
KINGSTON, NY
boozyburbs.com

Bergen County Restaurant Named Best Steakhouse in Jersey

Eat This, Not That has shared their picks for The Best Steakhouse in Every State (Read Full Story). According to the article, a juicy steak is the “pinnacle of a delicious dinner”. For those wondering, these restaurants were chosen based on “publications and reviews”. As far...
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Many Hudson Valley Drivers Break This Law Every Single Day

I'm not from this state but I've officially been a New York resident for about 5 years now. If there's one thing I have learned during my time in New York it is that the drivers are are of a different breed. I am originally from the Midwest and the stereotype for New Yorkers is that we're rude and always in a hurry to get somewhere. I will say that I've met my share of rude people here but I wouldn't say there aren't more than anywhere else I have lived. The second part is true though. New Yorkers generally seem to be in a hurry. That observation is not just limited to New York City. I've noticed the need for speed in the Capital Region as well as here in the Hudson Valley. Everything moves faster here. Speed and efficiency is great for service at a restaurant but when it is on the roadways it can cause some issues.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy