Texas State

North Texas Got a Big New Resident with Shaq Moving In

By Stryker
NewsTalk 1290
NewsTalk 1290
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Big Diesel will be calling North Texas home very soon. I once heard an argument that Shaquille O'Neal is the most famous sports person alive right now. He was one of the most dominant players in NBA history, he is in so many different businesses right now and in my opinion....

newstalk1290.com

Comments / 0

NewsTalk 1290

NewsTalk 1290

Wichita Falls, TX
