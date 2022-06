Boris Johnson’s government has been accused by of creating a “hostile environment” for peaceful protesters following a fresh attempt to crack down on disruptive demonstrations.MPs and peers on the Joint Committee on Human Rights said new powers outlined in the draft Public Order Bill would have a “chilling effect” on people seeking to exercise their democratic right to protest.The bill was drawn up in response to what ministers say is the unacceptable disruption caused by climate change activists in groups such as Extinction Rebellion and Insulate Britain.However, the committee said they go too far and “risk creating a hostile...

ADVOCACY ・ 1 DAY AGO