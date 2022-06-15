ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hanson, MA

Hanson School Bus Involved in Traffic Accident, No One Injured

iheart.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHANSON, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — A Hanson school bus was involved in a traffic crash Wednesday morning, police said. Hanson Police responded at approximately 7 a.m. to...

kiss108.iheart.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nbcboston.com

1 Killed in Crash Overnight in Carver

One person was killed in a crash overnight in Carver, Massachusetts, police said. Police received a call around 10:40 p.m. for a head-on crash with people trapped on Main Street. A vehicle traveling south had crossed over the center line and hit another vehicle that was headed north. Emergency crews...
CARVER, MA
whdh.com

4 hospitalized after rollover crash on I-393 in New Hampshire

CONCORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Four individuals were hospitalized after a rollover crash on Interstate 393 near Concord on Friday night, according to New Hampshire State Police. The four vehicle occupants, whose identities have not yet been revealed, were traveling westbound on Interstate 393 when the car left the roadway, rolling over multiple times before coming to rest on the embarkment of the I-93 South ramp.
CONCORD, MA
capecod.com

Two injured after car slams into building in Falmouth

FALMOUTH – The Falmouth Police Department is investigating a motor vehicle crash into a building early Saturday morning. At approximately 12:43 AM, a Camaro with two occupants crashed into the Patriot Party Boats Building at 227 Clinton Avenue on the corner of Scranton Avenue at a high rate of speed. Both occupants of the vehicle suffered injuries and were transported to the Falmouth Hospital Emergency Room. The vehicle operator was subsequently taken to the Providence RI Trauma Hospital via MedFlight. The building sustained significant damage. This incident remains under investigation.
FALMOUTH, MA
capecod.com

Four vehicle crash snarls traffic on Route 6 in Eastham

EASTHAM – A four vehicle crash was reported in Eastham shortly before 4:30 PM Friday. The crash was reported on Route 6 at Aspinet Road. Traffic headed toward Orleans was being diverted down Aspinet Road. One person was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Eastham Police.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hanson, MA
Hanson, MA
Crime & Safety
Hanson, MA
Accidents
Hanson, MA
Traffic
Local
Massachusetts Accidents
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
WCVB

Suspicious death investigation underway at Webster, Massachusetts shopping plaza, state police say

WEBSTER, Mass. — A suspicious death discovered Friday morning outside of a central Massachusetts shopping plaza is under investigation, the District Attorney said. Worcester County DA Joe Early said someone reported around 2:45 a.m. that a person was sleeping outside a business at the East Main Street Plaza in Webster. When officers responded, they discovered the deceased man.
WEBSTER, MA
capecod.com

Alleged wrong way driver triggers crashes on Route 28 in Bourne

BOURNE – An alleged wrong way driver triggered two crashes in Bourne, one of them involving a Bourne police cruiser. The crashes happened about 9:45 PM Wednesday evening on MacArthur Boulevard (Route 28) north of Waterhouse Road. The officer was not injured and only one other person was transported to a hospital for evaluation. The crashes were on both sides of Route 28 causing traffic delays in the area. The incident remains under investigation.
BOURNE, MA
whdh.com

Webster’s East Main Street Plaza closed due to active criminal investigation

WEBSTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A plaza in Webster is closed Friday morning as police conduct an active, ongoing criminal investigation, Webster Police announced on Facebook. The East Main Street Plaza is closed to the public, including businesses Planet Fitness, Big Lots, Aubochon Hardware, The Salvation Army, Papa Gino’s and Rent a Center. Burger King remains open.
WEBSTER, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Signage#Traffic Accident#No One Injured#Wbz#Hanson Police
ABC6.com

Interstate 95 in Providence reopens after being shut down by police

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Police reopened Interstate 95 in Providence after it was briefly closed on Friday morning. The Rhode Island Department of Transportation said that the closure near Eddy Street section of the roadway was because of a medical emergency. That part of the highway was reopened just...
PROVIDENCE, RI
homenewshere.com

Police investigating possible stranger danger incident

READING - The following information was released to the public on Thursday afternoon June 16 by Reading Superintendent of Schools Tom Milaschewski and Police Chief David Clark:. “In line with our commitment to keeping our community safe and informed, we wanted to let you know that last night, the Reading...
READING, MA
liveboston617.org

Blood Covers Street in Front of Chapel After A Stabbing Last Night

Just after midnight on June 17, 2022, one person was found near 400 Blue Hill Avenue in Roxbury suffering stab wounds. Boston EMS transported the victim to Boston Medical Center with what are considered to be critical injuries. District B-2 Detectives responded to the scene and found large crime scene...
BOSTON, MA
capecod.com

Yarmouth Police seek missing person

YARMOUTH – Yarmouth Police are seeking a missing person. William J. Mooney, who goes by “Bill” or “BJ” was last seen on June 7th. Mooney is described as a 39-year-old white male, 6’2″, 250 lbs and is bald. He was last seen wearing a red shirt, white shorts with Marvel comic characters, a gray backpack and a Red Sox cap. If you have any information or have seen Mr. Mooney please contact Yarmouth Police immediately at 508-775-0445 or call 911. You can also contact Yarmouth Police at info@yarmouthpolice.com.
YARMOUTH, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Facebook
ABC6.com

Man accused of robbing Easton bank wearing ballistic vest

EASTON, Mass. (WLNE) — Easton police are looking to identify a man who is accused of robbing a bank on Thursday afternoon. The man allegedly demanded cash from an employee at Harbor One Bank on Foundry Street just after 2 p.m. Investigators said that the man had a gun...
EASTON, MA
WCVB

Propane tanks emptied from truck alongside Route 128

LYNNFIELD, Mass. — Firefighters emptied propane tanks from a Blue Rhino truck alongside Route 128 on Wednesday morning. Two lanes were blocked on the southbound side while the fire department responded to the situation, which occurred near Exit 40 in Lynnfield. Traffic was backed up in both directions. When...
LYNNFIELD, MA
whdh.com

Local man helps save woman after she gets stuck in mud at a Quincy beach

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Quincy local called authorities after noticing a woman who had become stuck in mud at Wollaston beach with the tide coming in. “I spoke to my wife and she said, ‘Somebody is stuck in the mud on Wollaston Beach, and she can’t get up.’ So I went to investigate,” said Eric Stoekel who lives on the water of Wollaston beach.
QUINCY, MA
theweektoday.com

Missing woman found after search by land, air and water

A 61-year-old missing woman came home of her own accord after several hours of exhaustive searching by first responders from across south-east Massachusetts. The search centered around Marks Cove, and included searches by land, by air — courtesy State Police Helicopter — and by water. Dive teams and canines joined in.
WAREHAM, MA
Boston

Billerica man fatally struck by trailer at Conley Terminal

The incident occurred Wednesday morning, and an investigation is ongoing. A man was killed Wednesday when a trailer struck him at Conley Terminal in the Seaport district, according to police. Massachusetts State Police were called to the terminal at 11:41 a.m. to respond to a reported crash, according to an...

Comments / 0

Community Policy