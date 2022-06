ROCKTON, Ill. (WIFR) - She never wanted to be that girl, but due to unforeseen circumstances Ashley McBryde will not be headlining Saturday at the Old Settlers Days festival. Organizers say new additions will be added to the lineup to join opener Caylee Hammack for the third night in the concert series. Patrons who purchased Saturday’s non-refundable tickets to the concert are encouraged to still attend Saturday’s show. They can also use the tickets for any concert Thursday through Sunday if Saturday’s performance is not what they want to see.

ROCKTON, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO