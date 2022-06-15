Searchers looking for 22-year-old man who went missing while floating Payette River

The search continued Tuesday evening on the lower Payette River near Emmett for 22-year-old Everette Jackson. Jackson, from Raceland, Louisiana, was on vacation and tubing with friends when he was unable to get out of the swift running water Saturday afternoon.

Jackson’s older sister Megan relayed to the Houma Courier and Thibodaux Daily Comet what information they had received regarding the incident.

“They missed their exit and the currents were coming, and (Everette’s girlfriend) tried to grab a tree branch and hold on and grab him with her other hand, but the currents were too rough and they pulled him in the other direction,” Megan Jackson said.

Megan, three of her sisters and her brother Floyd were all in Emmett on Tuesday to join the search for Everette. The family hired a helicopter to join the search Tuesday as well. Floyd joined Gem County Sheriff’s Office personnel on a jet boat equipped with side sonar Tuesday afternoon.

Current conditions in the Payette River are not conducive to safe floating and are hampering the search and rescue efforts.

At the time that Everette and his friends were on the river Saturday afternoon, the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation Services monitoring indicated that the river was running at a 8.12 feet gauge depth and approximately 10,200 cubic feet per second. That was nearly four times the historic average flows for June 11. On the same day a year ago, the Payette River at Emmett was flowing at 1,520 cubic feet per second.

Sunday’s rainstorm hampered search efforts by limiting visibility and restricting use of drones and helicopters in the season. The 1.23 to 3 inches of rain that fell in Emmett and in the upriver Payette drainage on Sunday also served to further muddy and increase the water current. The river finally peaked Monday afternoon at 13,300 cubic feet per second.

“Any river can be dangerous at any flow rate,” Gem County Sheriff Donnie Wunder said in a news release. “When rivers are higher, they’re faster and they are colder than normal.”

Water temperatures currently in the Payette River, west of the Washington Avenue Bridge are in the low 50s.

Wunder said that personal safety flotation devices (life vests) were not apparently in use among the Saturday floaters. He also acknowledged that there were other groups on the river and social media reports of additional “near misses.”

The Payette River is not routinely monitored by law enforcement who usually don’t get involved until someone is in trouble. The fact that the majority of the river’s banks are overgrown and not readily accessible from land are also a compounding factor in floaters exiting other than at designated locations and in search operations.

GCSO is continuing the search at this time, primarily by jet ski and jet boat and asks that the public stay clear of the river as they search. The river is not considered safe for any non-motorized watercraft at this time.

Everett Jackson graduated in 2019 from Central Lafourche High School. He was attending LSU-Eunice, where he had played basketball through 2021.

The Jackson family members who made the trip from Texas and Louisiana are still hopeful. “This is still a search and RESCUE effort,” Megan emphasized late Tuesday afternoon.