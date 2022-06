Philadelphia Flyers head coach John Tortorella admitted during his introductory press conference Friday that his team has a long way to go after a tough 2021-22 season. "I'm not going to sit here and say we're going to be Stanley Cup contenders next year. I get that," he said. "I know there's some work to do. ... That's what I want to do, that's what coaches do. I'm looking forward to the challenge."

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO