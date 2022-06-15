Mail Truck Stolen at Gunpoint in Avon

Indianapolis, IN – This morning, at approximately 3:45 am., emergency responders were called to the scene of a serious crash on I-465 southbound at the 49 mile marker, near I-74 on the east side of Indianapolis. When first responders arrived they located two vehicles, one was a Jeep occupied by an adult male who was entrapped in the wreckage, he was unconscious and unresponsive. Despite life saving efforts by paramedics the man was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of the other vehicle, a Chevrolet Malibu, was transported to a local hospital with non life threatening injuries. The crash closed all lanes of southbound I-465.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO