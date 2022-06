The Greene County School Board met Wednesday in regular session. The meeting started with an over one hour closed session about student discipline. Following the closed session the Board approved to expel a high school student for one year. Then the Board approved the second reading of a revised board policy about certified employee substitute teachers. The policy reduces the amount of days from 15 to ten for a certified employee substitute teacher to work and receive a classroom teacher’s base salary daily rate of $172 per day. They also agreed that the high school construction class would not build a new home due to not having a buyer up front to pay for the $300,000 home.

GREENE COUNTY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO