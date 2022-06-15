Music For All Ages

Little Nicholas – Happy as Can Be, a France/Luxembourg co-production helmed by Amandine Fredon and Benjamin Massoubre, received the top Cristal for a feature film at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival, which concluded on Saturday. A year ago, Flee won top Cristal, en route to three Academy Award nominations, including one for animated feature. In 2019, I Lost My Body additionally claimed Annecy’s Cristal for a feature before earning an Academy Award nomination for best animated feature. (Little Nicholas helmer Massoubre edited I Lost My Body.)More from The Hollywood ReporterAnnecy: Netflix Animation Debuts New Footage From Filmmakers Including Henry Selick and Jordan Peele'Gravity...

