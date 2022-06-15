Wound center earns multiple awards of distinction

The Center for Wound Healing at the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center earned a pair of prestigious awards from a leading wound care provider, the center announced on June 7.

Healogics, a Florida-based wound healing medical group, crowned the Center for Wound Healing one of the Centers of Distinction for 2021 as well as recipients of the 2021 President’s Circle Award.

“Our team’s approach to care is people-first and patient-centered” Erica Hall, clinical program director of the center, said in the release. “It’s really fantastic to see that recognized.”

Dr. Suryakant Patel, medical director at the Center for Wound Healing and one of the health care providers, said the honors were a testament to the efforts of the team.

“We have a good team starting from the receptionist all the way to the providers and the leaders,” Patel told Southern Maryland News.

One of the important efforts of the center is in forming relationships with patients at all levels of the experience according to Rachel Katsouros, clinical nurse manager.

“Because we see patients on a routine basis until they heal, we get to know them and they get to know us and it’s very nice,” Katsouros said.

The Center for Wound Healing is a specialized center that treats patients with chronic non-healing wounds using a variety of treatments ranging from hyperbaric oxygen therapy to casting and compression therapy.

According to Hall, those injuries can come from a variety of ailments from diabetes-related injuries to radiation damage such as radiation cystitis to surgical patients.

Patients with a foot ulcer from diabetic complications are seen based on being a level 3, 4 or 5 on the Wagner Scale, a grading scale that measures the severity of a foot ulcer. The scale operates on a scale from 0 to 5, with 5 being the most severe.

One of those patients was Robert Young Sr. from White Plains. Young, who is diabetic, went into the hospital last October for treatment for an ulcer that had developed on his foot.

“The word was during that first week or so I was in the hospital I was told that there was like a 60% chance that I could lose my foot,” Young said.

A variety of treatments including a change of diet and some 30 hyperbaric treatments later, Young still held onto his foot and the wound was nearly healed.

Young credited both his family at home and the family at the center with helping in his recovery.

“It was like their mission, it was ‘we’re gonna do this, we’re gonna do this, we want to do that,’ they would sit there and collaborate,” Young said.

Young hoped to complete his treatment and ring the victory bell at the center in the coming weeks.

The Center for Wound Healing added to its trophy case in 2021 after earning a Center of Distinction Award last year.

According to a press release from the hospital, only 25 of Healogics’s 600 wound care centers win the President’s Circle Award each year. About 285 of 600 centers earn Center of Distinction honors each year.

