The Vegas Golden Knights traded forward Evgenii Dadonov to the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday in exchange for Shea Weber's contract. There was no salary retained in the deal. Weber, 36, had captained the Canadiens since 2018. He did not play last season because of multiple injuries and was moved to long-term injured reserve. It's unlikely Weber will be able to play again in the future. The veteran still has four years remaining on his deal, with a $7.8 million per season cap hit. The actual money owed to Weber though is $3 million next season, and $1 million in each of the contract's final three.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO