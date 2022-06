Once you have a design signature, it’s time to start thinking of how to evolve it. That’s certainly the case for Wei Lin and Zoe Champion, the designers behind PH5 and its recognizable wavy hemlines and compact knit dresses. Partly because the design process is so intensive (their bestselling Jodie dress takes 12 hours for a machine to knit because of the complexities of the waist detailing), it’s hard to imagine PH5 being successfully imitated. But that doesn’t mean Lin and Champion are able to get complacent. “Our first resort season was signature pieces in new colorways. For this resort we wanted to look at those signature pieces and what they mean to us now as a brand,” Champion says.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 2 DAYS AGO