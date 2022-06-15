Plan B Teases New Video ‘Code’

After years of waiting, Bethesda has finally shown off Starfield and it looks both expansive and generic. It may seem harsh to call out Starfield from its first gameplay reveal, but there’s little in the demo unveiled at the Xbox Bethesda Showcase released that speaks to the personality of the world. The moon the player lands on, Kreet, is a grey rocky world, with a research station, that’s been taken over by space pirates. It’s a setup that we’ve been seeing in games for years – we could just as easily be looking at a scene from Mass Effect Andromeda, Elite Dangerous, or No Man’s Sky.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO