Billionaire Bill Gates has lambasted cryptocurrencies and NFTs, once again making known his distaste for the asset class. Speaking on Tuesday during a climate change event organized by TechCrunch, the Microsoft founder stated that NFTs were “100% based on a greater fool theory”. In business, this phrase is used to suggest that purchasing an overpriced asset can still return a decent profit because there will always be a “fool” who will be willing to pay even more for it in the future.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO