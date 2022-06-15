Beats, Brews & Vines (Millbrae)

The Canadian GP is back Sunday! Join us for a live race with pre-race 9:30a and 11a start at Kezar Pub. All welcome, breakfast served. Known for its high-speed sections, medium-speed chicanes, and a couple of heavy braking zones that put a focus on straight-line prowess and stopping power, the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve is comprised of six left-hand turns and eight right-handers. The exit of the final chicane is dubbed the Wall of Champions, owing to the number of high-profile racers that have suffered weekend-ending damage at the unforgiving complex.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 4 HOURS AGO