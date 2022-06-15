ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Millbrae, CA

Beats, Brews & Vines (Millbrae)

 3 days ago

The event is from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on the 300 block of Broadway between Hillcrest & La Cruz. Registration is not required for this event, and it is open to all.

8th Annual Montclair Beer, Wine & Music Festival (Oakland)

Montclair Village, 2050 Mountain Blvd / 2081 Mountain Blvd / 2069 Antioch Court / 6170 Antioch St, Oakland, CA 94611. The Montclair Village Association (MVA) and Winter Williams Presents are excited to announce the 8th annual Montclair Beer, Wine & Music Festival, a beloved outdoor celebration that last took place in 2019.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Art Opening “Now & Then” Hayes Valley Artworks (SF)

Exhibition – NOW & THEN: The Art of Blane Asrat, Joseph JD Green, and Mari Tepper. Exhibition runs through July 18 2022. NOW & THEN reflects the cycles through which artists come of age in each generation. Blane Asrat and Joseph JD Green are up and coming San Francisco contemporary BIPOC artists, both with bold, evocative styles; Mari Tepper came of age as a young woman in the male dominated art scene of the 1960s.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Wreckless Strangers Play North Beach Festival

North Beach Festival, Columbus and Grant Avenues, Columbus and Grant Avenues, San Francisco. Wreckless Strangers is a collective of top Bay Area session musicians and friends playing California...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Free Choral Concert: Hopkins School Choir (Berkeley)

Making their West Coast debut, the Hopkins School Choir brings an exciting blend of contemporary choral classics and pop-jazz fusion! From a cappella to Haitian folk music to Latin American hymns, don't miss this exciting program. This concert is a special fundraiser to support the renovation of the organ of St. Mark's Episcopal.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
“BlaCoeur” A Juneteenth Disruption w/ Open Bar, Food & Live Music (SF)

BlaCOEUR's inaugural event assembles gifted local chefs, musicians, artists, technologists and creative visionaries of the Black diaspora, exclusively featuring local Black talent on Juneteenth weekend—Saturday, June 18, 2022—at Westfield San Francisco Centre from 6 p.m.-10 p.m. under the historic dome on the fourth floor. Join us for what is sure to be an historic evening of irresistible vibes designed by culture—fused in a way that you've never witnessed before—with a live-music experience, food and wine pairings, an opening art and innovation reception with DJ D-Sharp (Golden State Warriors official DJ), Food Network Star Yaku Moton-Spruill, San Francisco R&B Singer Siaira Shawn, Multimedia Artist Andrew Wilson and wine by vintner Paula J. Harrell, and more.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Athleta Yoga Session and Pop-Up at The Clancy (SF)

Meet us at The Clancy for a yoga session with Chriselda Chew in Block 9! Enjoy a curated Athleta pop-up shop and juices from Suja. Plus, a giveaway of $100 Athleta Appreciation Card! About Chriselda Chew: Chriselda was an avid runner and ran over 70 races including LA Marathon twice...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
“Perils of Censorship” Art Show w/ Free Wine (Bernal Heights)

Perils of Censorship – A Collective Art Show by Plumatorium Gallery held at 307 Cortland- SF Sat June 18 6 P.M. til 10 P.M. 307 Cortland- SF (free/all ages) Free wine w/ID 21+. A team of artists explore the theme of "Censorship." This show spotlights suppressed topics or typically...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
#Dance Music#Music History#Jazz#Food Drink#Brews Vines#The Event Organizer#Hillcrest La Cruz#Live Music#Chase Center#Buena Gardens Fe
Open Air Artisan Faire & Makers Market (First Street Napa)

11am-5pm > We've rounded up some of the best local Makers offering jewelry, organic body, CBD products, candles, plants, home goods, apparel, glass, and more! > Enjoy Live music from indie singer, Dave Chapman. https://www.davechapmanmusic.com/. Get great food + drinks at Napa eateries! > Bring your kids +...
NAPA, CA
Free Dance Class at Joe Goode Annex (SF)

Bodies of Empowerment (BOE) is a movement-based outreach program of Kristin Damrow & Company, a contemporary dance company based in SF. BOE Free Community Class takes place on the third Sunday of each month at the Joe Goode Annex. Take classes from master teachers in a wide range of styles for free! Jhia Jackson teaches all levels Contemporary: Local Flow June 19th 2-3:30pm. Stretch, flow, groove, and swirl in a contemporary forms class guided by a curated playlist of local SF/Bay Area artists. Through breathwork and musicality, we will explore and ride the ridges and crests of our body with curiosity, appreciation, and agency.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Concord Crawl 2022

Downtown Todos Santos Businesses- Pick up tickets and glasses outside EJ Phair | EJ Phair 2151 Salvio St. Suite L, Concord, CA 94520. We're back! The Concord Crawl benefitting AAUW scholarships for local girls and women is June 18, 2022! The Concord Crawl supports Todos Santos Downtown Businesses and...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Inner Sunset Cleanup

Help us with the Inner Sunset Merchants Association clean up around 9th and Irving. Meet at Beanery (1307 9th Ave). All supplies provided and FREE coffee for volunteers.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
“Canadian Grand Prix” Watch Party at Kezar Pub 9SF)

The Canadian GP is back Sunday! Join us for a live race with pre-race 9:30a and 11a start at Kezar Pub. All welcome, breakfast served. Known for its high-speed sections, medium-speed chicanes, and a couple of heavy braking zones that put a focus on straight-line prowess and stopping power, the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve is comprised of six left-hand turns and eight right-handers. The exit of the final chicane is dubbed the Wall of Champions, owing to the number of high-profile racers that have suffered weekend-ending damage at the unforgiving complex.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Off The Grid’s “Pride Block Party” at Fort Mason (SF)

Off the Grid's annual Pride Block Party is back for a second year of celebrating love! In addition to delicious food, there will be free sides of soulful music from DJ Magic Matt and the Fell Swoop, as well as colorful craft cocktails and crafts.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Free Community Yoga for Pride Month w/ Free Yoga Mat (Noe Valley)

Celebrate PRIDE Month with us and join this fun, community outdoor yoga event supported by local LGBTQ+ owned businesses & Laurel Fertility Clinic. Wear your favorite rainbow colors for this FREE 60-minute flow with Martin Scott, and snag some local snacks and goodies. The yoga class will be unique and accessible to all levels! Please bring your own mat.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Hayes Valley Community Cleanup

Help us clean up Hayes Valley with The Hayes Valley Neighborhood Association (HVNA). Meet at Patricia's Green. All supplies provided.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Oakland Juneteenth Food and Music Festival (Liberation Park)

Early Juneteenth celebration Friday June 17th at Liberation Park in Oakland CA. Celebrating freedom and liberation of generations. This festival will highlight POC businesses of the Bay Area.this event is brought to you by @Lcxart and @mychic_israre. We will have over 60 plus...
OAKLAND, CA
Tacos El Flamingo Grand Opening Fiesta w/ Free Food (Downtown San Mateo)

Celebrate Tacos El Flamingo's Grand Opening with live music, free food and drinks, & good company! As the popular Peninsula food truck officially opens the doors of their new permanent home in the heart of Downtown San Mateo, owner Felipe humbly welcomes all to join the celebration and watch the ribbon cutting with appearances from special San Mateo guests.
SAN MATEO, CA
Crissy Field StoryWalk + Live Sketching w/ Award-winning Artist (SF)

Join a stroll and art workshop along the Crissy Field Promenade with National Park Service Ranger Fatima and author/illustrator Shawn Harris (and SFPL's Summer Stride artist 2018). Learn about indigenous plants and draw together, Harris' book Have You Ever Seen a Flower?, with each page of the book installed along the trail. Live drawing and sketching will happen along the way. Don't miss this one-of-a-kind StoryWalk experience with the most stunning view of the City!
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Outer Mission/Cayuga Cleanup

Help the Cayuga Neighborhood Improvement Association clean in the Outer Mission. Meet at Alemany Blvd and Ottawa Ave (in front of the church). All supplies provided.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

