ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mountain View, CA

Juneteenth Pop-Up Art Gallery (Mountain View)

funcheap.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDang! This event has already taken place. Come join our amazing community of south bay artists to...

sf.funcheap.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
funcheap.com

Noontime Concerts: Free Juneteenth Online Concert

NOONTIME CONCERTS, offers a FREE all-star concert video online, in honor of Juneteenth featuring spirituals, art songs, and solo piano pieces written by African American composers and played and sung by renowned African American opera singers. The recording is a preview of Noontime Concerts’ full live-audience concert titled MAJESTY OF THE SPIRITUAL (August 28, Herbst Theatre)
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
funcheap.com

Free Choral Concert: Hopkins School Choir (Berkeley)

Making their West Coast debut, the Hopkins School Choir brings an exciting blend of contemporary choral classics and pop-jazz fusion! From a cappella to Haitian folk music to Latin American hymns, don’t miss this exciting program. This concert is a special fundraiser to support the renovation of the organ of St. Mark’s Episcopal.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
funcheap.com

Impressions by Moonlight: Printing, Poetry & Other Readings (SF)

Impressions by Moonlight: Printing, Poetry & Other Readings. This salon will showcase a handful of local LGBTQ+ writers alongside our letterpress machines which we will use to live-print a collaborative broadside featuring their work. Poet and Managing Editor of Foglifter, Luiza Flynn-Goodlett will be headlining. Come celebrate PRIDE with a radical union dedicated to sparking social change through printmaking.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Entertainment
City
Mountain View, CA
Mountain View, CA
Entertainment
funcheap.com

DAM (dance.art.music) at DNA Lounge (SF)

DAMsf returns to the DNA Lounge in SOMA on June 18th for a night of great music, amazing talent, and nothing but good vibes. Doors open at 10pm, Performances begin 11pm (and alternate with music throughout the night) Open to all ages but intended for a mature audience. Hosted by...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
funcheap.com

Oakland Juneteenth Food and Music Festival (Liberation Park)

Dang! This event has already taken place. Early Juneteenth celebration Friday June 17th at Liberation Park in Oakland CA. Celebrating freedom and liberation of generations. This festival will highlight POC businesses of the Bay Area.this event is brought to you by @Lcxart and @mychic_israre. We will have over 60 plus...
OAKLAND, CA
funcheap.com

“BlaCoeur” A Juneteenth Disruption w/ Open Bar, Food & Live Music (SF)

BlaCOEUR’s inaugural event assembles gifted local chefs, musicians, artists, technologists and creative visionaries of the Black diaspora, exclusively featuring local Black talent on Juneteenth weekend—Saturday, June 18, 2022—at Westfield San Francisco Centre from 6 p.m.-10 p.m. under the historic dome on the fourth floor. Join us for what is sure to be an historic evening of irresistible vibes designed by culture—fused in a way that you’ve never witnessed before—with a live-music experience, food and wine pairings, an opening art and innovation reception with DJ D-Sharp (Golden State Warriors official DJ), Food Network Star Yaku Moton-Spruill, San Francisco R&B Singer Siaira Shawn, Multimedia Artist Andrew Wilson and wine by vintner Paula J. Harrell, and more. Tickets include:
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Gallery#South Bay#Local Life#Exhibition Info#Havingfun#Art Museums
funcheap.com

Off The Grid’s “Pride Block Party” at Fort Mason (SF)

Off the Grid’s annual Pride Block Party is back for a second year of celebrating love! In addition to delicious food, there will be free sides of soulful music from DJ Magic Matt and the Fell Swoop, as well as colorful craft cocktails and crafts. Disclaimer: Please double check...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
funcheap.com

Wreckless Strangers Play North Beach Festival

North Beach Festival, Columbus and Grant Avenues, | Columbus and Grant Avenues, San Francisco. Where: Columbus and Grant Avenues, in San Francisco’s historic North Beach, 94133. Tickets: Free and open to the public. https://www.northbeachfestival.org. Wreckless Strangers is a collective of top Bay Area session musicians and friends playing California...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
funcheap.com

“Emigres & Exiles in Hollywood: Encore” at Berkeley Piano Club

Back by popular demand: E4TT will bring its 14th Season to an exciting close with a hybrid performance at the Berkeley Piano Club AND online on Saturday, June 18, with “Emigres & Exiles in Hollywood: Encore!” a reprise of a some of the favorites from E4TT’s much-loved multi-year exploration of composers who fled Europe in the 1930s and ’40s and became known for establishing today’s “Hollywood” sound, along with Polish composers of the same era.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
funcheap.com

Art Opening “Now & Then” Hayes Valley Artworks (SF)

Exhibition – NOW & THEN: The Art of Blane Asrat, Joseph JD Green, and Mari Tepper. Exhibition runs through July 18 2022. NOW & THEN reflects the cycles through which artists come of age in each generation. Blane Asrat and Joseph JD Green are up and coming San Francisco contemporary BIPOC artists, both with bold, evocative styles; Mari Tepper came of age as a young woman in the male dominated art scene of the 1960s.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Arts
funcheap.com

Piedmont’s Free “Movie in the Park” & Picnic (Summer 2022)

Dang! This event has already taken place. Piedmont’s Free “Movie in the Park” & Picnic (Summer 2022) Join neighbors and friends at the Piedmont Park and watch Mulan (1998) under the stars. We will kick off a year-long celebration of the 50th anniversary of Title IX. There will be a short video and remarks before the movie and Title IX t-shirts on sale.
PIEDMONT, CA
funcheap.com

Tacos El Flamingo Grand Opening Fiesta w/ Free Food (Downtown San Mateo)

Celebrate Tacos El Flamingo’s Grand Opening with live music, free food and drinks, & good company!. As the popular Peninsula food truck officially opens the doors of their new permanent home in the heart of Downtown San Mateo, owner Felipe humbly welcomes all to join the celebration and watch the ribbon cutting with appearances from special San Mateo guests.
SAN MATEO, CA
funcheap.com

San Francisco Modern Ethnic Fashion

MODEFA (Modern Ethnic Fashion Week) is a charity benefit event that showcases an exciting melange, blending cutting-edge ethnically inspired haute couture, fashion runway show. Featuring the work of selected designers of diverse ethnic background from around the glob in the celebration of cultural diversity during the week of international Ethnic Day.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
funcheap.com

The Maximalist: Paintings by Tom Colcord (Sausalito)

This exhibition is the result of a yearlong artist residency at Headlands. Tom Colcord’s remarkable paintings celebrate the vitality and otherworldly qualities of Marin’s coastal open spaces and the private gardens in the artist’s life. On display are large-scale operatic paintings and deft studies that represent Colcord’s wondrous perspective and reward our attention. The Maximalist features the latest body of work by an artist on the rise.
SAUSALITO, CA
funcheap.com

This “U-Pick” Lavender Festival is Just 1 Hour from SF

Hierbas y Flores is a joint venture between Morningsun Herb Farm and Soul Food Farm – two women farmers partnering up on all things lavender. Growing lavender and creating products from our lavender fields has been a way for us to share the beauty of our farms with customers and our local community. We are excited to open the fields again this year and let people wander among the rows of blooming plants.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
funcheap.com

“Perils of Censorship” Art Show w/ Free Wine (Bernal Heights)

Perils of Censorship – A Collective Art Show by Plumatorium Gallery held at 307 Cortland- SF Sat June 18 6 P.M. til 10 P.M. 307 Cortland- SF (free/all ages) Free wine w/ID 21+. A team of artists explore the theme of “Censorship.” This show spotlights suppressed topics or typically...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
funcheap.com

Inner Sunset Cleanup

Help us with the Inner Sunset Merchants Association clean up around 9th and Irving. Meet at Beanery (1307 9th Ave). All supplies provided and FREE coffee for volunteers. Sign up on this TogetherSF Mobilize page (https://www.mobilize.us/togethersf/event/464169/) or email info@refuserefusesf.org with event name. Disclaimer: Please double check event information with the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
funcheap.com

8th Annual Montclair Beer, Wine & Music Festival (Oakland)

Montclair Village, | 2050 Mountain Blvd / 2081 Mountain Blvd / 2069 Antioch Court / 6170 Antioch St, Oakland, CA 94611. The Montclair Village Association (MVA) and Winter Williams Presents are excited to announce the 8th annual Montclair Beer, Wine & Music Festival, a beloved outdoor celebration that last took place in 2019.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy