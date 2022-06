Join a stroll and art workshop along the Crissy Field Promenade with National Park Service Ranger Fatima and author/illustrator Shawn Harris (and SFPL’s Summer Stride artist 2018). Learn about indigenous plants and draw together, Harris’ book Have You Ever Seen a Flower?, with each page of the book installed along the trail. Live drawing and sketching will happen along the way. Don’t miss this one-of-a-kind StoryWalk experience with the most stunning view of the City!

