San Francisco, CA

Mighty Real: A Queer Dance Music History at KQED Live (SF)

 3 days ago

KQED Arts Associate Editor Nastia Voynovskaya hosts a discussion and dance party that leads us through the rambling history of queer dance music in the Bay.

DAM (dance.art.music) at DNA Lounge (SF)

DAMsf returns to the DNA Lounge in SOMA on June 18th for a night of great music, amazing talent, and nothing but good vibes. Doors open at 10pm, Performances begin 11pm (and alternate with music throughout the night) Open to all ages but intended for a mature audience.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Live in San Francisco : A Stand Up Comedy Experience

Jokes can be told anywhere, but the Paradise Comedy dedication to the craft of comedy and the intimate setting it creates for performers and audiences, helped us become the San Francisco's choices for Best Comedy show.. This show is very highly anticipated and will shine a light on the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
“Illuminate Live” Friday Happy Hour Concert w/ Razteria (Golden Gate Park)

Join Razteria on Friday, June 24th at her free, outdoor concert at the Golden Gate Bandshell in San Francisco. RSVP without obligation on eventbrite. Come enjoy with your friends and family! She will be presenting new music in Spanish from various genres along with veteran musicians Dave Shul (guitar), Waddell Bell (bass), Ronnie Smith (drums), Roberto Quintana (percussion) and others!
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Athleta Yoga Session and Pop-Up at The Clancy (SF)

Meet us at The Clancy for a yoga session with Chriselda Chew in Block 9! Enjoy a curated Athleta pop-up shop and juices from Suja. Plus, a giveaway of $100 Athleta Appreciation Card!. About Chriselda Chew: Chriselda was an avid runner and ran over 70 races including LA Marathon twice...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Modern Ethnic Fashion

MODEFA (Modern Ethnic Fashion Week) is a charity benefit event that showcases an exciting melange, blending cutting-edge ethnically inspired haute couture, fashion runway show. Featuring the work of selected designers of diverse ethnic background from around the glob in the celebration of cultural diversity during the week of international Ethnic Day.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Crissy Field StoryWalk + Live Sketching w/ Award-winning Artist (SF)

Join a stroll and art workshop along the Crissy Field Promenade with National Park Service Ranger Fatima and author/illustrator Shawn Harris (and SFPL’s Summer Stride artist 2018). Learn about indigenous plants and draw together, Harris’ book Have You Ever Seen a Flower?, with each page of the book installed along the trail. Live drawing and sketching will happen along the way. Don’t miss this one-of-a-kind StoryWalk experience with the most stunning view of the City!
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Art Opening “Now & Then” Hayes Valley Artworks (SF)

Exhibition – NOW & THEN: The Art of Blane Asrat, Joseph JD Green, and Mari Tepper. Exhibition runs through July 18 2022. NOW & THEN reflects the cycles through which artists come of age in each generation. Blane Asrat and Joseph JD Green are up and coming San Francisco contemporary BIPOC artists, both with bold, evocative styles; Mari Tepper came of age as a young woman in the male dominated art scene of the 1960s.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Free Dance Class at Joe Goode Annex (SF)

Bodies of Empowerment (BOE) is a movement-based outreach program of Kristin Damrow & Company, a contemporary dance company based in SF. BOE Free Community Class takes place on the third Sunday of each month at the Joe Goode Annex. Take classes from master teachers in a wide range of styles for free! Jhia Jackson teaches all levels Contemporary: Local Flow June 19th 2-3:30pm. Stretch, flow, groove, and swirl in a contemporary forms class guided by a curated playlist of local SF/Bay Area artists. Through breathwork and musicality, we will explore and ride the ridges and crests of our body with curiosity, appreciation, and agency.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Free Choral Concert: Hopkins School Choir (Berkeley)

Making their West Coast debut, the Hopkins School Choir brings an exciting blend of contemporary choral classics and pop-jazz fusion! From a cappella to Haitian folk music to Latin American hymns, don’t miss this exciting program. This concert is a special fundraiser to support the renovation of the organ of St. Mark’s Episcopal.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
8th Annual Montclair Beer, Wine & Music Festival (Oakland)

Montclair Village, | 2050 Mountain Blvd / 2081 Mountain Blvd / 2069 Antioch Court / 6170 Antioch St, Oakland, CA 94611. The Montclair Village Association (MVA) and Winter Williams Presents are excited to announce the 8th annual Montclair Beer, Wine & Music Festival, a beloved outdoor celebration that last took place in 2019.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Oakland Juneteenth Food and Music Festival (Liberation Park)

Early Juneteenth celebration Friday June 17th at Liberation Park in Oakland CA. Celebrating freedom and liberation of generations. This festival will highlight POC businesses of the Bay Area.this event is brought to you by @Lcxart and @mychic_israre. We will have over 60 plus...
OAKLAND, CA
“Save Soi”l Walkathon in Golden Gate Park 9SF)

Join us and 1000 Bay Area residents at the Save Soil Walkathon this Sunday in San Francisco. What: there's a 5k and a 3k walk, through Golden Gate Park, with live music and guest speakers. ✔️it's on Father's Day, so if you have kids, bring them! There are music...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
“BlaCoeur” A Juneteenth Disruption w/ Open Bar, Food & Live Music (SF)

BlaCOEUR’s inaugural event assembles gifted local chefs, musicians, artists, technologists and creative visionaries of the Black diaspora, exclusively featuring local Black talent on Juneteenth weekend—Saturday, June 18, 2022—at Westfield San Francisco Centre from 6 p.m.-10 p.m. under the historic dome on the fourth floor. Join us for what is sure to be an historic evening of irresistible vibes designed by culture—fused in a way that you’ve never witnessed before—with a live-music experience, food and wine pairings, an opening art and innovation reception with DJ D-Sharp (Golden State Warriors official DJ), Food Network Star Yaku Moton-Spruill, San Francisco R&B Singer Siaira Shawn, Multimedia Artist Andrew Wilson and wine by vintner Paula J. Harrell, and more. Tickets include:
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Free Community Yoga for Pride Month w/ Free Yoga Mat (Noe Valley)

Celebrate PRIDE Month with us and join this fun, community outdoor yoga event supported by local LGBTQ+ owned businesses & Laurel Fertility Clinic. Wear your favorite rainbow colors for this FREE 60-minute flow with Martin Scott, and snag some local snacks and goodies. The yoga class will be unique and accessible to all levels! Please bring your own mat.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Happy Hour Stand-up Comedy at SF Buzzworks

Draft Beers – $3 Shot Special of the night – $3 Tater Tots from SF famous Butter Bar – half price.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Maximalist: Paintings by Tom Colcord (Sausalito)

This exhibition is the result of a yearlong artist residency at Headlands. Tom Colcord’s remarkable paintings celebrate the vitality and otherworldly qualities of Marin’s coastal open spaces and the private gardens in the artist’s life. On display are large-scale operatic paintings and deft studies that represent Colcord’s wondrous perspective and reward our attention. The Maximalist features the latest body of work by an artist on the rise.
SAUSALITO, CA
Off The Grid’s “Pride Block Party” at Fort Mason (SF)

Off the Grid's annual Pride Block Party is back for a second year of celebrating love! In addition to delicious food, there will be free sides of soulful music from DJ Magic Matt and the Fell Swoop, as well as colorful craft cocktails and crafts.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Outer Mission/Cayuga Cleanup

Help the Cayuga Neighborhood Improvement Association clean in the Outer Mission. Meet at Alemany Blvd and Ottawa Ave (in front of the church). All supplies provided. Sign up on this TogetherSF Mobilize page (https://www.mobilize.us/togethersf/event/406960/) or email info@refuserefusesf.org with the event name.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

