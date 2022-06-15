Presentation: Minnie Phan Art Talk

Bodies of Empowerment (BOE) is a movement-based outreach program of Kristin Damrow & Company, a contemporary dance company based in SF. BOE Free Community Class takes place on the third Sunday of each month at the Joe Goode Annex. Take classes from master teachers in a wide range of styles for free! Jhia Jackson teaches all levels Contemporary: Local Flow June 19th 2-3:30pm. Stretch, flow, groove, and swirl in a contemporary forms class guided by a curated playlist of local SF/Bay Area artists. Through breathwork and musicality, we will explore and ride the ridges and crests of our body with curiosity, appreciation, and agency.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 4 HOURS AGO