ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Presentation: Minnie Phan Art Talk

funcheap.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSFPL celebrates the work of Minnie Phan, our Summer Stride illustrator for 2022. Phan discusses her artistic journey and current exhibition Nights and Weekends, on view from June-August, 2022. Born in Stockton, California to Vietnamese refugees, Phan is the...

sf.funcheap.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
funcheap.com

DAM (dance.art.music) at DNA Lounge (SF)

DAMsf returns to the DNA Lounge in SOMA on June 18th for a night of great music, amazing talent, and nothing but good vibes. Doors open at 10pm, Performances begin 11pm (and alternate with music throughout the night) Open to all ages but intended for a mature audience. Hosted by...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
funcheap.com

Free Dance Class at Joe Goode Annex (SF)

Bodies of Empowerment (BOE) is a movement-based outreach program of Kristin Damrow & Company, a contemporary dance company based in SF. BOE Free Community Class takes place on the third Sunday of each month at the Joe Goode Annex. Take classes from master teachers in a wide range of styles for free! Jhia Jackson teaches all levels Contemporary: Local Flow June 19th 2-3:30pm. Stretch, flow, groove, and swirl in a contemporary forms class guided by a curated playlist of local SF/Bay Area artists. Through breathwork and musicality, we will explore and ride the ridges and crests of our body with curiosity, appreciation, and agency.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
funcheap.com

Noontime Concerts: Free Juneteenth Online Concert

NOONTIME CONCERTS, offers a FREE all-star concert video online, in honor of Juneteenth featuring spirituals, art songs, and solo piano pieces written by African American composers and played and sung by renowned African American opera singers. The recording is a preview of Noontime Concerts’ full live-audience concert titled MAJESTY OF THE SPIRITUAL (August 28, Herbst Theatre)
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
funcheap.com

“BlaCoeur” A Juneteenth Disruption w/ Open Bar, Food & Live Music (SF)

BlaCOEUR’s inaugural event assembles gifted local chefs, musicians, artists, technologists and creative visionaries of the Black diaspora, exclusively featuring local Black talent on Juneteenth weekend—Saturday, June 18, 2022—at Westfield San Francisco Centre from 6 p.m.-10 p.m. under the historic dome on the fourth floor. Join us for what is sure to be an historic evening of irresistible vibes designed by culture—fused in a way that you’ve never witnessed before—with a live-music experience, food and wine pairings, an opening art and innovation reception with DJ D-Sharp (Golden State Warriors official DJ), Food Network Star Yaku Moton-Spruill, San Francisco R&B Singer Siaira Shawn, Multimedia Artist Andrew Wilson and wine by vintner Paula J. Harrell, and more. Tickets include:
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
San Francisco, CA
State
California State
San Francisco, CA
Entertainment
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Entertainment
City
Oakland, CA
Stockton, CA
Entertainment
City
Stockton, CA
funcheap.com

“Perils of Censorship” Art Show w/ Free Wine (Bernal Heights)

Perils of Censorship – A Collective Art Show by Plumatorium Gallery held at 307 Cortland- SF Sat June 18 6 P.M. til 10 P.M. 307 Cortland- SF (free/all ages) Free wine w/ID 21+. A team of artists explore the theme of “Censorship.” This show spotlights suppressed topics or typically...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
funcheap.com

“Illuminate Live” Friday Happy Hour Concert w/ Razteria (Golden Gate Park)

Join Razteria on Friday, June 24th at her free, outdoor concert at the Golden Gate Bandshell in San Francisco. RSVP without obligation on eventbrite. Come enjoy with your friends and family! She will be presenting new music in Spanish from various genres along with veteran musicians Dave Shul (guitar), Waddell Bell (bass), Ronnie Smith (drums), Roberto Quintana (percussion) and others!
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
funcheap.com

Free Choral Concert: Hopkins School Choir (Berkeley)

Making their West Coast debut, the Hopkins School Choir brings an exciting blend of contemporary choral classics and pop-jazz fusion! From a cappella to Haitian folk music to Latin American hymns, don’t miss this exciting program. This concert is a special fundraiser to support the renovation of the organ of St. Mark’s Episcopal.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Chronicle Books#Nights And Weekends#Npr#Local Life#Havingfun#Talk Info#The Event Organizer#Vietnamese
funcheap.com

Athleta Yoga Session and Pop-Up at The Clancy (SF)

Meet us at The Clancy for a yoga session with Chriselda Chew in Block 9! Enjoy a curated Athleta pop-up shop and juices from Suja. Plus, a giveaway of $100 Athleta Appreciation Card!. About Chriselda Chew: Chriselda was an avid runner and ran over 70 races including LA Marathon twice...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
funcheap.com

Art Opening “Now & Then” Hayes Valley Artworks (SF)

Exhibition – NOW & THEN: The Art of Blane Asrat, Joseph JD Green, and Mari Tepper. Exhibition runs through July 18 2022. NOW & THEN reflects the cycles through which artists come of age in each generation. Blane Asrat and Joseph JD Green are up and coming San Francisco contemporary BIPOC artists, both with bold, evocative styles; Mari Tepper came of age as a young woman in the male dominated art scene of the 1960s.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
funcheap.com

Wreckless Strangers Play North Beach Festival

North Beach Festival, Columbus and Grant Avenues, | Columbus and Grant Avenues, San Francisco. Where: Columbus and Grant Avenues, in San Francisco’s historic North Beach, 94133. Tickets: Free and open to the public. https://www.northbeachfestival.org. Wreckless Strangers is a collective of top Bay Area session musicians and friends playing California...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
funcheap.com

Happy Hour Stand-up Comedy at SF Buzzworks

Draft Beers – $3 Shot Special of the night – $3 Tater Tots from SF famous Butter Bar – half price. Disclaimer: Please double check event information with the event organizer as events can be canceled, details can change after they are added to our calendar, and errors do occur.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Starbucks
NewsBreak
Google
funcheap.com

Free Community Yoga for Pride Month w/ Free Yoga Mat (Noe Valley)

Celebrate PRIDE Month with us and join this fun, community outdoor yoga event supported by local LGBTQ+ owned businesses & Laurel Fertility Clinic. Wear your favorite rainbow colors for this FREE 60-minute flow with Martin Scott, and snag some local snacks and goodies. The yoga class will be unique and accessible to all levels! Please bring your own mat.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
funcheap.com

Live in San Francisco : A Stand Up Comedy Experience

Jokes can be told anywhere, but the Paradise Comedy dedication to the craft of comedy and the intimate setting it creates for performers and audiences, helped us become the San Francisco’s choices for Best Comedy show.. This show is very highly anticipated and will shine a light on the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
funcheap.com

Oakland Juneteenth Food and Music Festival (Liberation Park)

Dang! This event has already taken place. Early Juneteenth celebration Friday June 17th at Liberation Park in Oakland CA. Celebrating freedom and liberation of generations. This festival will highlight POC businesses of the Bay Area.this event is brought to you by @Lcxart and @mychic_israre. We will have over 60 plus...
OAKLAND, CA
funcheap.com

“Save Soi”l Walkathon in Golden Gate Park 9SF)

Join us and 1000 Bay Area residents at the Save Soil Walkathon this Sunday in San Francisco. What: there’s a 5k and a 3k walk, through Golden Gate Park, with live music and guest speakers. ✔️it’s on Father’s Day, so if you have kids, bring them! There are music...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
funcheap.com

Inner Sunset Cleanup

Help us with the Inner Sunset Merchants Association clean up around 9th and Irving. Meet at Beanery (1307 9th Ave). All supplies provided and FREE coffee for volunteers. Sign up on this TogetherSF Mobilize page (https://www.mobilize.us/togethersf/event/464169/) or email info@refuserefusesf.org with event name. Disclaimer: Please double check event information with the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
funcheap.com

Off The Grid’s “Pride Block Party” at Fort Mason (SF)

Off the Grid’s annual Pride Block Party is back for a second year of celebrating love! In addition to delicious food, there will be free sides of soulful music from DJ Magic Matt and the Fell Swoop, as well as colorful craft cocktails and crafts. Disclaimer: Please double check...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
funcheap.com

Outer Mission/Cayuga Cleanup

Help the Cayuga Neighborhood Improvement Association clean in the Outer Mission. Meet at Alemany Blvd and Ottawa Ave (in front of the church). All supplies provided. Sign up on this TogetherSF Mobilize page (https://www.mobilize.us/togethersf/event/406960/) or email info@refuserefusesf.org with the event name. Disclaimer: Please double check event information with the event...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy