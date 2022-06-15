ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Seniors go skydiving in Hawaii

By CNN Newswire
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eRiUN_0gBhbagW00

Age is just a number for a couple of seniors in Hawaii.

Kay Inouye, 95, and her 78-year-old friend, Masako Sirois, went skydiving.

It was the first time Sirois jumped out of a plane, and she loved the experience.

“I never expected the view, you know, was so gorgeous,” she said.

Inouye is virtually a skydiving veteran at this point. This was her fourth jump. She completed her first jump when she was 88 years old.

The women believe it's never too late to try something new and daring.

“My goodness, I think if everybody thinking about it, go for it," Sirois said.

Report a typo

Comments / 0

Related
WTKR News 3

3 Things to Do in Hampton Roads this weekend

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - We are approaching the last weekend before summer is officially here, and News 3 is helping you plan ahead, with three things you can do. Sunday is Juneteenth-- which is both a federal and state-wide holiday. It's the oldest known commemoration of the end of slavery in the U.S. Throughout the weekend there are dozens of things you can do with the family. This includes the Juneteenth festival in Portsmouth, the Juneteenth Freedom Festival in Newport News-- plus a family day at the Chrysler Museum.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Hawaii Sports
Local
Hawaii Lifestyle
State
Hawaii State
WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

40K+
Followers
10K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtkr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy