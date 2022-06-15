ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panola County, MS

Rep. Thompson leads balloting in Panola

By Staff reports
 3 days ago

There were no ballot box surprises in Panola County last Tuesday for the party primaries held for the 2nd Congressional District representative. On the Democratic side, Panola citizens cast 1,341 votes, with all but 52...

actionnews5.com

MSCS Superintendent responds to calls for his resignation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The superintendent of the largest school system in Tennessee responded to calls for him to step down. Dr. Joris Ray became the leader of the Memphis Shelby County School system in 2019. He led the district through the pandemic, no easy feat for any school superintendent.
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Opinion | With jobs like these, tough criticism goes with the territory | Otis Sanford

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Without question, the two toughest non-elected jobs in our community are Memphis police chief and superintendent of Memphis-Shelby County Schools. Yes, the salaries for both are hefty: $230,000 for Police Chief CJ Davis, and nearly $300,000 for Superintendent Joris Ray. But the second-guessing and harsh criticism leveled at both of them are hefty as well.
MEMPHIS, TN
desotocountynews.com

Garden club recognizes Garden Week in Mississippi

The DeSoto Civic Garden Club recognized Garden Week in Mississippi, which was June 5-11, with the placing of a lovely floral arrangement at the M. R. Public Library in Southaven. Club member Carla Proctor’s monochromatic design utilized various shades and tones of the color yellow which traditionally symbolizes friendship. As...
SOUTHAVEN, MS
localmemphis.com

Parents are holding themselves accountable for low TCAP scores

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The saying, ‘it takes a village,’ is the message parents are giving each other after the long-awaited TCAP results were announced. Many community members are pointing fingers at the district, but there are some parents who are blaming themselves too as many are fed up with how students in Memphis Shelby County schools are performing.
MEMPHIS, TN
WTOK-TV

Guilty verdict returned in Judge Charlie Smith shooting case

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A Lafayette County jury has returned a guilty verdict in the shooting case involving Judge Charlie Smith. Ernest Edwards was found guilty of attempted capital murder. The judge immediately sentenced Edwards to life in prison without parole. The trial began on Monday and was in the...
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MS
WREG

Tree trimmer promises Problem Solvers to return to abandoned job

BARTLETT, Tenn. — A tree trimming company was operating without a license when it left debris and limbs in the backyard of a Bartlett woman in February, according to a Problem Solvers investigation. The owner of Titan Tree Service promised the Problem Solvers he’d return to Bettye Callis’s Bartlett home this weekend to begin clearing […]
BARTLETT, TN
panolian.com

Mary Ruth Goode Jaudon, 86

Mary Ruth Goode Jaudon, 86, passed away Thursday, June 16, 2022, at the Methodist University Hospital in Memphis. Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, June 19, in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home with the interment to follow at Hebron Cemetery near Sardis. The family will receive friends one hour prior the funeral service.
SARDIS, MS
WREG

Federal lawmakers looks to block First Horizon-TD Bank Group merger

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three US lawmakers are looking to block a merger between Memphis-based First Horizon and TD Bank Group. The lawmakers, all Democrats, cited a report from last month that mentioned abusive practices by TD Bank Group. They argued that any merger should be blocked until the Canadian-based...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

$4.3M Fayette County farm is Memphis area’s priciest property

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In the market for a new home? One with seven bathrooms, a guest house, pool, geothermal energy system, a stocked lake and an 1898 covered bridge on 90 acres to spread out? Hickory Withe Farm in Fayette County, built in 1996 and based on the antebellum Houmas House in Louisiana, may be […]
MEMPHIS, TN
wtva.com

Wednesday crash killed two in Grenada County

GRENADA, Miss. (WTVA) - A crash Wednesday morning in Grenada County left two people dead. Sheriff Rolando Fair said the wreck happened at approximately 9:15 on Highway 51. It appears two vehicles collided. The crash killed Kenneth Williams and Douglas Williams, both of Tillatoba. Two other individuals were taken to...
panolian.com

Cody Thomas Gaines, 28

Cody Thomas Gaines, 28, of Batesville passed away on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford. Cody was born on October 24, 1993 in Southaven to Kathy and Kenny Gaines. He was a skilled electrical and HVAC technician who worked hard and never met a stranger. He was a member of Tocowa Baptist Church and stood firm in his faith throughout his life. He was an avid hunter who enjoyed bow hunting and competitive bow shooting. Cody had an outgoing personality and cherished his friendships, many of which were as close as family, which was dearest to him, especially the bond he held with his parents and grandparents. He was a wonderful and loving son, grandson, and nephew who will be missed dearly by all who knew and loved him.
BATESVILLE, MS
wtva.com

Batesville man killed in Lafayette County crash

OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - A man from Batesville died as the result of a Tuesday morning, June 14 crash in Lafayette County. According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP), the wreck happened shortly before 8:20 on U.S. Highway 278. A pickup truck collided with the rear of a dump truck,...
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MS
desotocountynews.com

Southaven man dies in Tunica shooting incident

Tunica law enforcement officials are investigating a fatal shooting incident late Monday night that resulted in the death of a Southaven man. The Tunica County Sheriff’s Office reports that deputies were called along U.S. Highway 61 South in Dundee about 11:25 p.m. Monday night. A motorist called stating there...
SOUTHAVEN, MS
WATN Local Memphis

How Trinity Health Center is helping those in need in north Mississippi

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The non-profit Trinity Health Center is providing valuable free healthcare to people in Horn Lake, Mississippi. "Trinity Health Center at The Dream Center provides hope and healing to the community,” said Irene Wilson, Director of Trinity Health Center. “DeSoto County Dream Center offers for services. That's healthcare, education, clothing and food."
HORN LAKE, MS
tri-statedefender.com

Ora Jackson, 100, honored as choir disbands after 47 years

Ora Jackson thought she was simply attending a luncheon event with 11 other remaining members of the Western Regional Choir of Memphis. As it turned out, a special surprise was planned for the 100-year-old Jackson at the “Black Tie Farewell Luncheon” May 21 at Holiday Inn-University of Memphis.
MEMPHIS, TN
wtva.com

Pontotoc restaurant severely damaged in fire

PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) - A fire severely damaged a popular restaurant in Pontotoc. The fire happened sometime on Wednesday, June 15 at Sydnei's Grill & Catering on Highway 15. According to the restaurant's Facebook page, it will be closed until further notice.
PONTOTOC, MS

