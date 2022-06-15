Rep. Thompson leads balloting in Panola

Cody Thomas Gaines, 28, of Batesville passed away on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford. Cody was born on October 24, 1993 in Southaven to Kathy and Kenny Gaines. He was a skilled electrical and HVAC technician who worked hard and never met a stranger. He was a member of Tocowa Baptist Church and stood firm in his faith throughout his life. He was an avid hunter who enjoyed bow hunting and competitive bow shooting. Cody had an outgoing personality and cherished his friendships, many of which were as close as family, which was dearest to him, especially the bond he held with his parents and grandparents. He was a wonderful and loving son, grandson, and nephew who will be missed dearly by all who knew and loved him.

BATESVILLE, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO