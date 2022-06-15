ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Men’s Hoops Earns Perfect Score in Latest APR Report

uhcougars.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOUSTON – The University of Houston Men's Basketball program earned a perfect 1,000 score for the 2020-21 academic year in the latest Academic Progress Rate Report, tying the program single-season record with its total. Under the leadership of Head Coach Kelvin Sampson, the Cougars recorded a season APR...

uhcougars.com

15 Best Trade School in Houston in 2022 | Best US Trade School

Are you thinking of going to the best trade schools in Houston? Houston is home to some of the world’s largest trade schools. These schools aim to train and develop individuals who want to reach the pinnacle of their profession. You would get your hands dirty and have so...
Deleted tweet announced Houston as 2026 World Cup host

HOUSTON — We've all been waiting for the big announcement about which cities will host the FIFA World Cup in 2026, but a tweet might have spoiled the surprise. A deleted tweet from the Harris County - Houston Sports Authority asked the public to join them to celebrate Houston being named a host city for the next World Cup.
Mike Iscovitz Named Chief Meteorologist at KRIV in Houston

Mike Iscovitz has been promoted to chief meteorologist at Houston Fox owned station KRIV. Iscovitz will stay on the weekday morning shows from 4 to 10 a.m., as well as WakeUp! With Sally Mac and Lina, Houston’s Morning Show, and the Fox 26 News @ Noon. He’ll also keep doing his weekly livestream Mondays with Mike for the station’s website and social platforms.
Local college among BEST places to work in Texas

HOUSTON (CW39) Fortune Magazine and Great Place To Work have recognized Lone Star College as one of this year’s Best Workplaces in Texas. LSC was the only higher education institution to make the list, being ranked 14th out of 25 companies. Lone Star College has worked hard to create...
Texas State Board of Education rejects conservative-backed Heritage Classical Academy charter school for third time

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. The Texas State Board of Education Friday again rejected an application of a Houston charter school whose founder gave money to a political action committee that backed anti-critical race theory candidates for the board and whose board member accused organizers of the Women’s March of trying to impose Sharia in America.
Garth Brooks is coming to Houston for concert at NRG Stadium

HOUSTON — Garth Brooks is returning to Houston for his final stadium performance of his North America tour in August. The country music legend will be performing at NRG Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 6 at 7 p.m. It has been seven years since his last Houston performance. Tickets for...
Carter comes home as new principal at Hamilton

Erika Carter has never lived in the Heights, but she’s long considered Hamilton Middle School to be home. It’s where she started her teaching career more than two decades ago and spent the first 13 years of her tenure with Houston ISD. First Carter served as an English Language Arts teacher at Hamilton, then as the department chair, a grade-level team leader, a teacher specialist, a Title I coordinator, an assistant principal and a summer school principal.
Elegant fine-dining Houston destination lands on prestigious Best New Restaurants in America list

A Houston restaurant has earned a major nod from international magazine Robb Report: March, the acclaimed Mediterranean-inspired tasting menu restaurant led by Goodnight Hospitality partners chef Felipe Riccio and master sommelier June Rodil, has nabbed a spot on the publication's annual 10 Best New Restaurants in America, coming in at a laudable No. 2 on the list, along with buzzy Dallas restaurant Meridian and eight other top eateries from around the U.S.
Burning Questions With Pinkerton’s Barbecue

This article is part of a series that spotlights Texas pitmasters in their own words, available exclusively to TM BBQ Club members. Grant Pinkerton was introduced to competition barbecue at a young age, and the rest was history. He opened up Pinkerton’s Barbecue back in 2016—at only 27—and quickly made a name for himself in the highly competitive Houston barbecue scene. After only a year in business—when he also landed a spot on Texas Monthly’s 2017 Top 50 list—Pinkerton made history as the first pitmaster to be recognized by Forbes’ 30 Under 30 list. Pinkerton made the Top 50 again in 2021, but this time with his San Antonio location. If the past is any indication, there is much more in store for this Texas pitmaster.
Tropical Storm Blas forms off the coast of Mexico

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – Tropical storm Blas has formed in the Eastern pacific and has sustained winds of 45 mph as of the 10 a.m. update by the National Hurricane center. Blas is moving very slowly to the NNW at 2 mph. Some strengthening is expected, and Blas could become a hurricane by Wednesday. Tropical storm force winds are extending 45 miles from the central core at the time.
Wheatley HS names Sabrina Cuby-King as new principal

Sabrina Cuby-King has been selected as the new principal of Phillis Wheatley High School. Cuby-King most recently served as a school support officer for the ESO2 School Office, where she supervised eight elementary principals, two of which are in the Wheatley Feeder Pattern. Cuby-King has more than 15 years of school administration experience with 10 of those years serving as principal of Lamar Fleming Middle School and Ross Shaw Sterling Aviation Early College High School. She comes with a proven history of significant turnaround work at the secondary level. While serving as principal of Lamar Fleming Middle School, the campus met state standard every year with distinctions. As principal of Ross Shaw Sterling Aviation Early College High School, she improved the TEA overall rating for the campus with an increase of 16 points in her first year of administration. Under her leadership, the College, Career, and Military Readiness (CCMR) points for that campus doubled from 39 to 78 in fewer than two years. Lastly, she re-energized Sterling’s Aviation Magnet program leading to 16 students attaining their FAA Private Pilot’s License and a substantial business partnership with United Airlines. She was selected as Secondary Principal of the Year for the North Area in 2018 and Secondary Principal of the Year for the South Area in 2019.
HOUSTON, TX

